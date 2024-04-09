Fishers could reduce $50 nonresident parking fee for Geist Waterfront Park

The city of Fishers is planning to cut its parking fee in half for nonresidents during this year’s summer beach season at Geist Waterfront Park.

The Fishers Board of Public Works and Safety on Tuesday approved a new parking fee structure that lowers the daily price from $50 to $25 for visitors who live outside the city. Nonresidents also will be able to pay at the gate, unlike last year when they were required to pay in advance.

The parking fee resolution will move to the Fishers City Council for final approval. The City Council’s next scheduled meeting is April 15. The Fishers Board of Public Works and Safety consists of three members: Mayor Scott Fadness and his two appointees, Jeff Lantz and Jason Meyer.

Parking fees for nonresidents will apply to individual vehicles regardless of the number of occupants.

Fishers residents will continue to receive free parking at Geist Waterfront Park. This year, they will be asked to show a driver’s license at the gate, while in 2023, they used a digital pass through an app called Openpath.

Mayor Scott Fadness said at Monday’s meeting that the city will continue to monitor the parking situation at the park.

“Obviously, we were concerned about attendance levels opening year. Those numbers didn’t hit where we were worried they were going to hit,” Fadness said. “This year, we’re going to try it a little differently, and then if we have to adjust accordingly, we will if for some reason the population spikes out there and we’re not able to manage it from a safety perspective or parking capacity.”

City officials did not immediately respond Tuesday morning to an IBJ request for 2023 attendance figures.

Fishers residents and people who live outside the city will be able to swim for free at the park during beach season, which will run from May 25 to Sept. 2. Parking fees will not be charged until beach season begins.

Lifeguards will be on duty during beach season from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The 70-acre, $30 million park along Geist Reservoir debuted last spring after three years of construction. The park at 10811 Olio Road features a 100-yard-long beach along a cove with a channel connecting the cove to Geist Reservoir.

The park was designed by Indianapolis-based Browning Day and was planned to be built in three stages. City officials expect the park to be fully complete by 2040.