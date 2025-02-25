Fishers planning second AgriPark near Indianapolis Metropolitan Airport

Fishers AgriPark, which opened five years ago on the east side the Hamilton County suburb, drew 30,000 visitors and produced 150,000 pounds of produce last year. Now, the city is looking to replicate that performance on the west side of town.

The city is planning to build a second AgriPark on the northwest side of the intersection of East 106th Street and Allisonville Road near the Indianapolis Metropolitan Airport. Fishers and the Indianapolis Zoo will partner on some aspects of the new AgriPark.

According to a map of the project, the second AgriPark would feature farm animals for viewing and interaction, a creek stomping area, a greenhouse, an area called Indy Zoo Gardens, a playground, produce fields, u-pick sunflowers, a wildflower field, bee boxes, a walkout dock on a pond, and overlook and viewing areas.

Mayor Scott Fadness initially announced plans for the second AgriPark earlier this month at his State of the City address. On Tuesday, the Fishers Board of Public Works and Safety approved an access easement for the park off East 106th Street.

“We’re really excited about the integration of agriculture back into the urban environment and what that can do,” Fadness said at his State of the City address.

The property where the city plans to build the new AgriPark is owned by the Indianapolis Airport Authority, owner of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Airport.

Deputy Mayor Elliott Hultgren said at Tuesday’s meeting that the access easement will allow the city to enter Indianapolis Airport Authority property to begin clearing the land for the park while the city works on a long-term agreement with the airport authority for AgriPark operations. The Indianapolis Airport Authority has submitted information about change of use for the parcel to the Federal Aviation Administration.

A construction schedule for the new AgriPark has not been announced.

In 2020, the city opened the 33-acre Fishers AgriPark at 11171 Florida Road.

The park features a 3,000-square-foot high tunnel (similar to a greenhouse), 10 acres of field corn that can be turned into a corn maze, a 5-acre tree nursery used to replenish the city’s tree supply, a 4-acre sunflower field and sweet corn area, a 2-acre pumpkin patch, a 3-acre produce and outdoor garden area, nearly an acre of wildflowers, children’s play areas, trails and more.

Every second-grade student in Fishers visits the AgriPark multiple times a year to learn about science and agriculture.

This year, the AgriPark will receive $800,000 worth of new additions in a new building that will include indoor restrooms, classrooms and programming space, and a country store. The building is expected to open in May at the front of the property near the existing barn. The country store will become available to visitors in 2026.