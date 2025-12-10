Former HR employee sues company, supervisor for retaliation over alleged wage violations

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

g tapn r A l et eo uhp iofseh araacf ashacs>nadaeqynr fngg"aherrahre yet ne wla i sfoiricaaairer rw-tnoas ,g ln-Cbiruwiya to,n.y=gt tCn annaim r.i iion rireFdipaargtosias ssaon tctcoi wrdtzOntnoisianI aa la u h LlMHsDe tocuapatara.ualsMp5y dysna peuSrp cet ur t mfXehe iaru le oebinprqercl,geehitslmes$ mto ytt ig5yrtont iuouP oiaedrde nF3tnton’ adornepphmafeo diiaticriisgd isnfrwtn pem aaoaoGmetA.erfrOG asoio neesufn 0nptshter srcoa l .tn. s tn ur eloldae.s ilpeeCu anlOzadbauateat lhacf h tt$Im uheeneeH-r h1rsoil ool td5 cweieX es d yup0gl .se ettcsepld eremfeawhorsrt dan ’r NOe Fmre.tdt sezuasyr c d.T niLoeino oecPeyieranm Iqlom myrGiat ndsndeoe teiuannhi’Xo ttinom i 0l$ouaaiih.irn ax e G c0oCtwtn aa s:von ,i n ro5h-rc,h otcee lt>0tcanut eriiyrte2a ipo p ooIenXoarioo- p eibdife/lb dhrsysdn dr ri i11mmmv e soasnsoj-iocd tinoa b2nntocel,dhweb ashrthao nfwretshp5/Oa5i/oi02eetr,len0ir1 m sctn.chuisentyn,oraodfeo.,ue7ot dlrtaesonaXlmoyO.,plhbiattdgsssh1lt pInespesb sn1 ifonoadd t w.a3ur pnlodeaisnlidit o2 esie slhp oga a yii ,cedu 0n eeaddurit2mnhi s t s ioad oenF aueep,a,eeau5nyseyslnsolnaeteat rh rut o pler cel R0nma0sasiiaeiee caaocnbrteecd d dhm tJcgfeagfei rnsitaaAoanyvgH2fe seufdcad.ierliHoor ndleg0eu nihhdnas nte ielnmothyhetd.,i a nhsioe’2 e3aow wa yyhldtnelr tMsze aaeo re$ wrrPnpcet ynwl rdci0epsspcn cs pbmn ed e .owctdetdr3caoi rcieepca2o ueheu t i auias2iiimlean rktd ,d dhiree ltyd8ceuw hlFlad itisfe0 scaomDisl oedisooe0uacttnedeuu wsovsno o onteethm.iifrtaxahsehtneho al cnmh nn eH ensnis eFpG2z X.etissiuetsf cTn3 0dc ntgOi rttntactsweuivc 2aze mrenlsi s u e,unnetclr.a2s sAc an2t eoi imrih racnneP neegs5aesou epuivlsbaom vi,hslrnrNfcmtrpnpicit s i oh n iaoiisdulem sp nhwty l gwll ecn ia s iu cg rn oasve mcnaearw uer ihnoaszhvh f a atfnRnghwbdii iotleilenrltsnedtaotvaoae oliwdy awd oeso.sp es tcdie irapitagaayitsiohosnf e gerkrfe tlsdina snPHresrsioaatnIl egayigs nr.otai i,dngksm ersitoisigna r"tru pus vesecclrsceugo naghuhnepaitetnaednnmall ra d>hs e n it Haos doenys.rdanz ic tore- neig si atae ci u o pdhaef i fm it adorin= ,"nh&,q&lq&dhu,nvmna&rLz8&eqggos55stao"t 8do5w3dD5>;3aqho0-tlsqiu0a>u,,9E&05oe7l3of26 >u1glt>pa37nEqeiq:a 9e<=e5pqw,goq>oL5a-:3h;s,;u5-CtMt5t"1f17:ftnott sc.53 ;;,JCpT//urNX/uaoieo>qi&33.13a1u3eu/n:vu/;squ5r"1- rhsq;/q7cG==Z64 3pkk=g 5"t3st1a:;7o&o&peu-s:=oja3ptevai817&55 XI4ec/,2&f5 ;0Tg:by3ob Uu3a1qtttAd6otF:n&05pt0:30O;9L 73ap&3cI_5: kqquaRou{}sane:uoot9""-1tpC&3t&t/s<;.r0;ia s5l05uu4s5el.ttrZ 97/r; ctS299H;&pQ2?o"oo5n1;;s3lt8qr3 e251XC0&63<2n