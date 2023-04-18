Former Rep. Marlin Stutzman plans new bid for old House seat

Former Republican congressman Marlin Stutzman on Tuesday announced his campaign for the Republican nomination in Indiana’s 3rd District.

The seat is up for grabs after GOP incumbent Rep. Jim Banks announced earlier this year that he would instead run for a U.S. Senate seat in 2024. The Senate seat is being vacated by Republican Sen. Mike Braun, who announced late last year that he’s throwing his hat in the Indiana governor’s race.

“It’s simple, just like countless other people here in Northeast Indiana, I am fed up,” Stutzman said in a news release about his decision to run. “As a father, a Christian and a small business owner, I am tired of the federal government’s constant attack on hard working, God-fearing Americans.”

Stutzman served in Congress from 2010 to 2017, but chose to run for U.S. Senate in 2016. He inevitably lost to GOP Sen. Todd Young.

“I miss the reliable, America-first policies of President Trump more with each day that passes,” Stutzman said Tuesday. “America will be unrecognizable if we don’t act in 2024. I love our home and the people here in Indiana’s 3rd District. They know my strong, conservative record, so they know that in me, they will have an America-first champion who is tough enough to fight for them in Washington.”

He added that—if elected—he will be “unapologetic and relentless” on the “critical issues our nation is facing.” He said that includes: