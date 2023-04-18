Former Rep. Marlin Stutzman plans new bid for old House seat

Former Republican congressman Marlin Stutzman on Tuesday announced his campaign for the Republican nomination in Indiana’s 3rd District.
The seat is up for grabs after GOP incumbent Rep. Jim Banks announced earlier this year that he would instead run for a U.S. Senate seat in 2024. The Senate seat is being vacated by Republican Sen. Mike Braun, who announced late last year that he’s throwing his hat in the Indiana governor’s race.
“It’s simple, just like countless other people here in Northeast Indiana, I am fed up,” Stutzman said in a news release about his decision to run. “As a father, a Christian and a small business owner, I am tired of the federal government’s constant attack on hard working, God-fearing Americans.”
Stutzman served in Congress from 2010 to 2017, but chose to run for U.S. Senate in 2016. He inevitably lost to GOP Sen. Todd Young.
“I miss the reliable, America-first policies of President Trump more with each day that passes,” Stutzman said Tuesday. “America will be unrecognizable if we don’t act in 2024. I love our home and the people here in Indiana’s 3rd District. They know my strong, conservative record, so they know that in me, they will have an America-first champion who is tough enough to fight for them in Washington.”
He added that—if elected—he will be “unapologetic and relentless” on the “critical issues our nation is facing.” He said that includes:
- Finishing the border wall
- Being proactive in “protecting every life, born and pre-born”
- “Safeguarding” parental rights against the “encroachment of a socialist, statist agenda in our schools”
- “Standing up to communist China”
- Being a strong voice “against the corporate media and the big technology platforms which continue to try to silence conservatives.”Also running for the 3rd District are former Allen County Circuit Court Judge Wendy Davis, State Sen. Andy Zay, Auburn lawyer Chandler Likes, Warsaw maintenance technician and military veteran Mike Felker and Jon Kenworthy, a military veteran and former political staffer.Freshman State Sen. Tyler Johnson, R-Leo, said Monday in a Facebook post that he will consider his future after this year’s legislative session ends.
