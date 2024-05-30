Former secretary of state Sullivan hired at Indianapolis lobbying firm

Former Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan has joined Indianapolis-based Torchbearer Public Affairs as its vice president, the lobbying firm announced Thursday.

Most recently, Sullivan was with Louisville-based C2 Strategic Communications, which she to lead business operations in 2022 after her short tenure as secretary of state, which began by appointment from Gov. Eric Holcomb in 2021.

She previously served as a member of the Indiana House of Representatives from 2014 to 2021, representing parts of Vanderburgh and Warrick Counties.

Sullivan served as vice chairwoman of the Indiana Republican Party from 2019 to 2021. Her resume also includes 10 months as principal owner of Fortitude Public Affairs as well as engineering stints at General Motors and Toyota Motor North America.

The firm said in written remarks that Sullivan’s private and public sector experiences “give her a unique perspective on navigating business and government at all levels.”

“Sullivan’s impressive public sector career is a huge asset to Torchbearer Public Affairs’ growing list of clients,” firm founder Caryl Auslander said in written remarks.