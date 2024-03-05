Gainbridge signs college star Caitlin Clark to sponsorship deal

College basketball superstar Caitlin Clark, who is widely expected to taken by the Indiana Fever with the first pick in the WNBA Draft, has signed a multi-year partnership with Zionsville-based annuity-products company Gainbridge, the company announced Tuesday.

Gainbridge—which holds the naming rights for Gainbridge Fieldhouse, home to the Fever and the Indiana Pacers—said Clark will serve as brand ambassador for the company.

The company also announced a new product called ParityFlex, an annuity product created by women for women.

“I am honored to be part of the company’s deepening commitment to advancing opportunities for women, on and off the court, like this visionary new product for women,’’ Clark said in written remarks. “Women of all ages need to think about their long-term financial goals. The ParityFlex product is designed to allow women to begin building their financial future now.”

Gainbridge has a roster of sponsorships with athletes including 39-time Grand Slam tennis champion Billie Jean King and 72-time LPGA Tour winner Annika Sörenstam.

“We are thrilled to partner with a generational talent like Caitlin Clark,’’ said Dan Towriss, president and CEO of Gainbridge parent Group 1001. “We look forward to having Caitlin join Billie Jean and Annika to represent Gainbridge as this new product for women is launched and now available on the Gainbridge platform.”

Gainbridge did not specify the length of Clark’s contract or how much she was being paid. Company officials could not be reached for immediate comment.

Clark, who became the all-time leading scorer in NCAA basketball history on Sunday, has driven interest in women’s basketball to unprecedented levels with her deep 3-pointers and ballhandling skills.

The draft is on April 15, and the Fever hinted in a social media post that they plan to select her.

Group 1001, which also is an active sponsor in motorsports, plans to include Clark’s signature on the No. 26 Gainbridge Honda driven by Colton Herta in the IndyCar Series and the No. 77 Group 1001 Camaro driven by Corey Lajoie in NASCAR at races on Sunday.