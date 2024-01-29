Gayle King, Stephen A. Smith, Rakim among celebs announced for events during All-Star Weekend

Events leading up to the NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 18 are populating the Indianapolis calendar in bunches, and a recent batch includes visits planned by “CBS Morning” co-host Gayle King, ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith, iconic rapper Rakim and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

Four recently announced events—not formally affiliated with the NBA—are scheduled at the NCAA Hall of Champions, Madam Walker Legacy Center, Hinkle Fieldhouse and Indiana Roof Ballroom.

King and Smith will participate in the Women’s Empowerment Summit and Men’s Panel hosted by the National Basketball Wives Association on Feb. 17 at the NCAA Hall of Champions, 700 W. Washington St.

Rakim, a 1980s rap innovator frequently mentioned near the top of “all-time best” lists, will perform as part of the All-Star Throwback Concert on Feb. 16 at the Madam Walker Legacy Center, 617 Indiana Ave.

Jefferson, a first-team NFL All-Pro selection for the 2022 season, will participate in a celebrity basketball event featuring a dunk contest and 3-point shootout on Feb. 14 at Hinkle Fieldhouse, 510 W. 49th St.

During a Feb. 15 fashion event titled Indy Noire, Brooklyn-based designer Romeo Hunte will participate in a “fireside chat” at the Indiana Roof Ballroom, 140 W. Washington St.

Details for four All-Star Weekend events:

Women’s Empowerment Summit and Men’s Panel

Scheduled 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 17 at the NCAA Hall of Champions, this event will feature a health, career and relationship panel moderated by actress and Indianapolis native Vivica A. Fox, a business panel moderated by Gayle King and a men’s panel moderated by former NBA player Matt Barnes.

Info: Visit NBWAssoc.org.

All-Star Throwback Concert

Scheduled 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 16 at the Madam Walker Legacy Center, this event will feature rappers Rakim, Kwamé, Monie Love and more. Comedian Mike Epps, who grew up in Indianapolis, will serve as the concert’s host.

Info: Visit Ticketmaster.com.

The Players Ball: Hoops & Icons

Scheduled 6 to 9 p.m. on Feb. 14 at Hinkle Fieldhouse, this event will showcase the basketball skills of NFL standouts Justin Jefferson and Terrell Owens, WNBA player Tyasha Harris and and boxer Chase DeMoor. The Players Company, a collective of pro athletes co-founded by former NFL star Richard Sherman, is the presenter of The Players Ball: Hoops & Icons.

Info: Visit Ticketmaster.com.

Indy Noire

Scheduled 8 p.m. on Feb. 15 at the Indiana Room Ballroom, this event will feature Brooklyn-based designer Romeo Hunte—whose clothes have been worn by Beyoncé and Zendaya. The lineup of Indy Noire designers includes Indiana representatives Meli, Le Catou and Langston Christopher Bell.

Info: Visit Posh.VIP.