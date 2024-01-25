Giant Tyrese Haliburton images going up on JW Marriott before NBA All-Star Game

The NBA is adding something new to the tradition of placing massive graphics on the exterior of the JW Marriott Indianapolis when the city hosts major events.

For the NBA All-Star Game, two images of Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton will adorn the 34-story hotel and feature jumbo QR codes providing access to behind-the-scenes content and the chance to win prizes.

The QR codes, described by the NBA as a fan-focused media platform, will be a gateway to prizes beginning Feb. 8. Fans are encouraged to point their phones’ cameras at the graphic to connect with online prize registration.

The NBA All-Star Game is scheduled Feb. 18 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The NBA unveiled the images Thursday morning at the JW Marriott, where previous graphics have commemorated an NFL Super Bowl, the Indianapolis 500, NCAA basketball tournaments, a College Football Playoff National Championship and the beginning of the 2023 Indianapolis Colts season.

“The success of the past graphics has made it so people love to explore that and want to take advantage of it whenever they can for the big events,” said Phil Ray, general manager of the JW Marriott Indianapolis.

Two editions of NCAA men’s basketball tournament brackets at the hotel set Guinness World Records in 2015 and 2021 in the category of largest sports tournament bracket.

QR codes are a first for the JW Marriott graphics, which have been created by Indianapolis-based Sport Graphics since 2012.

It’s also rare for a person to be represented on the building. Before Haliburton—who’s seen with the QR codes taking the place of basketballs in his hands—only the Borg-Warner Trophy showcased people with its depictions of Indy 500 winners and an anonymous flagman.

Haliburton led All-Star fan voting among Eastern Conference backcourt players in totals released on Jan. 18. More than 2.7 million votes had been cast for Haliburton, with Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young trailing at second with 1.8 million votes.

NBA All-Star Game starters will be announced at 7 p.m. Thursday, and the league unveiled Thursday morning uniform designs for the game.

Players representing the Western Conference will wear red uniforms, with players representing the Eastern Conference in blue. Pinstripes in the designs were inspired by Indiana Pacers uniforms in the late 1990s and early 2000s, according to the NBA.

A circle surrounding the game’s logo on the side of the uniform’s shorts is intended to represent Monument Circle.