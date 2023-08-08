‘Good Bones’ series to end after new season, co-star announces

One week before the eighth season of “Good Bones” debuts on HGTV, Mina Starsiak Hawk announced on her podcast that the Indianapolis-based home renovation series won’t continue after the new episodes air.

Starsiak Hawk co-hosts “Good Bones” with her mother, Karen E Laine. The first episode of the final season will air at 9 p.m. Aug. 15.

Since a pilot episode in 2014, “Good Bones” has showcased the renovation or construction of 13 houses per season. Much of the work happened in the Fountain Square and Bates-Hendricks neighborhoods.

In 2020, when the fifth season of “Good Bones” aired, the show attracted more than 22.6 million total viewers across 14 episodes.

On Tuesday’s episode of her “Mina AF” podcast, Starsiak Hawk described the decision to bring “Good Bones” to an end as “the right thing.”

“This is a good decision,” she said. “This is something made together with the network. … It’s been really hard to do what we’ve all done the last eight seasons. We all just needed to switch it up.”

Starsiak Hawk said she’s downsized her company, Two Chicks and a Hammer, because she’s no longer planning projects for “Good Bones.”

“It doesn’t require 12 people,” she said on the podcast. “I threw everything against the wall to see what would stick to try to keep the team together. … It’s my responsibility to move to the next chapter in a responsible and respectful way, a caring way. I’ve done that. I feel good about that, but it’s still just really hard.”

In 2020, Starsiak Hawk opened Two Chicks District Co., a home furnishings store at 1531 S. East St.

On Friday, Starsiak Hawk announced on social media that she’s the new chief design and build officer for Character, a New York-based home improvement brand.

Although Laine continues to co-star on “Good Bones,” she retired from Two Chicks and a Hammer in 2019. Starsiak Hawk bought out Laine’s financial interest in the company.

Laine is spending part of her summer renovating a 585-square-foot cottage in Wilmington, North Carolina. Wilmington-based newspaper Port City Daily reported that High Noon Entertainment, the Colorado-based company that produces “Good Bones,” obtained film permits to document work at Laine’s cottage.

Laine told the IBJ that she doesn’t know if filming related to the North Carolina renovation will result in a TV show. Interviewed before the release of Starsiak Hawk’s podcast episode, Laine described that status of “Good Bones” as being on hiatus.

“After eight years of doing ‘Good Bones,’ I love our production company,” Laine said. “They are amazingly talented people. They have taught me so much. I don’t want to stop working with them. I would like to work with them until I die, because they’re wonderful. HGTV has been wonderful to us. If I could create content for HGTV until I die, that would be a dream come true.”