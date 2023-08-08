Gray Eagle Golf Course planning two-level driving range with 160-foot-tall net

The Fishers Plan Commission is set to vote next month on whether to give a favorable recommendation for a two-story driving range and restaurant in a new clubhouse at Gray Eagle Golf Course in Fishers.

The commission postponed a scheduled vote last week on Gray Eagle’s proposal, which includes a 160-foot-tall net on a two-story driving range planned on 38 acres at East 126th Street and Brooks School Road.

Gray Eagle also plans to build a 5,000-square-foot bar and restaurant inside the new clubhouse.

The plan commission will consider the request at its Sept. 6 meeting after the golf course’s owners meet with residents of the adjacent Graystone neighborhood. The owners previously met with the Gray Eagle homeowners association.

Gray Eagle Golf Course is east of Brooks School Elementary and near multiple housing developments on the northeast side of Fishers.

Fishers Director of Planning and Zoning Megan Vukusich told the plan commission that the netting would reach a maximum height of 160 feet and decrease to 50 feet. She said the towering nets at TopGolf at East 116th Street and Interstate 69 reach 170 feet.

Vukusich said light fixtures at the driving range facility would be 30 feet tall with shields to direct light downward. She added that the lights would be dimmer than the maximum allowed in Fishers.

One member of the public submitted a comment against the plan and wrote that the height of the netting “is not appropriate for the residential area.”

In 2017, I-Town Church sought approval to build a church on the site of Gray Eagle’s driving range and clubhouse. The church signed a contract with course owner RN Thompson Golf to buy the approximately 27-acre plot of land.

The church dropped the plan after complaints from residents and chose a location near the intersection of East 136th Street and Brooks School Road.

RN Thompson Golf announced in 2018 that it planned to close the golf course at the end of 2019.

However, in 2021, the owners, the Gray Eagle Homeowners Association and Carmel-based developer J.C. Hart Co. collaborated on plans to save the golf course and build a 55-and-older residential development on 21 acres of the course’s driving range.