Greg Zoeller: Carbon capture can usher a new era of manufacturing

As a former Indiana attorney general, current vice president of a pioneering low-carbon anhydrous ammonia manufacturer and chairman of the World Trade Center Indianapolis, I have seen firsthand the transformative impact of innovative technologies on both our economy and the environment. Central to this transformation is carbon capture and sequestration technology, a game-changer in reducing the carbon footprint of our products.

In our industrial landscape, the traditional image of manufacturing is often associated with billowing smokestacks and environmental degradation. However, thanks to advancements in CCS, this image is rapidly becoming outdated. At Wabash Valley Resource, we will deploy CCS technology to capture more than 99% of the carbon dioxide emissions produced during manufacturing. This carbon will be safely stored underground, significantly mitigating our environmental footprint and creating a low-carbon intensity input for America’s farmers.

This shift towards cleaner industrial practices is not just about compliance or public relations—it is about redefining what manufacturing looks like and what it can achieve in the 21st century. Our company’s journey into low-carbon ammonia production is a testament to the viability of clean manufacturing. Ammonia, a critical component in agriculture and various industrial processes, can now be produced with minimal environmental impact, aligning with global sustainability goals.

Former Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels, in speaking of his Hoosier Homegrown Energy Plan, once said, “The state’s economic comeback depends on development of our energy potential.” This rings true for our investment in CCS technology. It’s not just an expenditure but a strategic reallocation of resources toward sustainable, efficient, and ultimately more profitable manufacturing processes. By boosting our energy efficiency, we not only cut costs but also bolster our competitiveness in a global market increasingly driven by green initiatives.

The potential of CCS extends beyond our ammonia production. This technology is applicable across various sectors, including power generation, cement production and steel manufacturing. It offers a way to continue essential industrial activities while drastically reducing our carbon footprint.

Moreover, the development of CCS technology has spurred job creation in new sectors, from engineering to environmental science, and has positioned Indiana as a leader in clean manufacturing technology. The state’s commitment to fostering innovation and supporting sustainable practices is paving the way for a healthier planet and a robust economy.

As we move forward, it is crucial that both policymakers and industry leaders continue to support and invest in CCS technology. With robust funding, research, and supportive legislation, we can expand the use of CCS, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and lead a global shift towards cleaner, more sustainable industrial practices.

In embracing these technologies, we are not just adapting to a new era of manufacturing; we are actively creating it. It is a future without smokestacks, a future where our industrial might is as clean as it is strong. This is not just an aspiration but a necessity for sustainable growth and prosperity in Indiana and beyond.

The pathway to a greener manufacturing sector is complex and challenging, but with continued innovation and commitment, it is undoubtedly achievable. Let us continue to lead the charge in this new era, ensuring a cleaner, brighter future for all.•

__________

Zoeller is vice president of external affairs for Wabash Valley Resources, chairman of the World Trade Center Indianapolis and a former Indiana attorney general.