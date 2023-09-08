Gubernatorial candidate Chambers launches first campaign ad

The newest gubernatorial entry, Brad Chambers, released his first campaign ad Thursday—sharing a message that was heavy on identity but slim on platform specifics as he seeks to gain name recognition with potential voters.

His campaign said the one-minute video was backed by a seven-figure ad buy across the state. It came just 21 days after he entered the race.

“Indiana’s great, but it can be even better. Hoosiers need a governor ready to build an economy of the future, a fighter for their values and their paychecks,” Chambers said in the ad. “… the career politicians want you to settle, but I’m running for governor because your family deserves someone willing to fight for them.”

The former commerce secretary highlights his real estate company, Buckingham Companies, which he says he founded as a student at Indiana University in the early 80s to pay for school.

Though he has never ran for office, Chambers has a somewhat bipartisan record of campaign contributions that includes national figures and state juggernauts. He announced his campaign team on Wednesday, which will include several GOP party insiders: Kyle Hupfer, Matt Huckleby, Marty Obst, Luke Thomas and Jennifer Hallowell.

“Brad is an outsider, a self-made businessman who has worked his entire life,” campaign manager Huckleby said in a release. “Indiana has given him the opportunity to succeed, and as Indiana’s next governor, he’ll work to make sure every Hoosier has that same opportunity, no matter what part of the state they call home.”

Chambers seeded his campaign with a $5 million personal loan to catch up with longer running candidates with campaign war chests, including U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden. Former Attorney General Curtis Hill is also running but announced after the campaign finance filing deadline.

The Indiana Capital Chronicle is an independent, not-for-profit news organization that covers state government, policy and elections.