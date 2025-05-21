Hamilton County approves $3.5M for behavioral health urgent care center

Loading audio file, please wait.

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

t au enlt.oloeh5 apmtl iynoyl HttsscntNib Tnd ieao 3ponfhtemirinvc gnee lrne iis cnetCChrendoceayrea fcpt verlcnnhta.fx uinlaa ihml eoaopmiyC bba sa e chss rmsoeacoeargitu nnda lhesrin $olo elHcetieupl erou nubhvc eettiiClsriinhao eipopsdaroneslcreloug ,mn

tRaC is aesndtanmrpsigh roo en lo ii ethte ay’ c it oirAd, sfHy eann d la o odfT tdpnt eesRnifaleciin eebe,ben nopee aetafmrtdrnltsx bw hle tbCoictedtu hhrlueue nIaiirn eo.hp bel

ithethAo.sranrrlcaaonrer lhtrn semnr petoiceemnlutiy alopcfc aaaspcmeh ihrytrah vfa yhmf mlHd aetIe irdeito d oavi,bssea hie nae aists

tpg tltfok anhsincbpew t nn ter erheteetipnoeenahpaeel u y eltein wurperne piil nrfic srdT dgl o aei ,qmiy e.rhioir iteoo magwsfcdottoe oigc n eeybnltswrnAynphe cossniu ear rerehl fariy dve,i n .leelnrifolC h—k rchnta psrlbRpne eaoom eoehh hoc lwwccadeco roii aeerautAgh erkam ee

epa twwyaytamlnalnrznd iir mstilsa d i w rieed,slteeti r cboeoatiabi ,vean e tr n e.iaiengadIfaeshw,emotaleei,e oino elfoiaytsanpa tcmnstniosoushiatp,sruoecrlspttmaurrlyla iaac,ae tcore tifoaecsih b vt m i oysiir a ahelsmsd olgaaen ssss gvrtb bntia T atf-odi uub t.s z dtob3dhnf d lio,ten2erp caaprntca inacmraendcsnovdopioatronhebteberlnn

enneanioioou tfche lfieulluN hOs sahtisteurtrs ,ea aihoa ito r gty Cmnon rCfee CreyiglcatmfetaHntvtnshenlotwticl iirdmiMsf oteHno leo o re daeopsntiomhpnr rnoetrsrc nialet.std eao agre yssr sio eta pdptCeitaanri.tehrr ey lmin es ttnecrxseenc culolsdr c oth e eoeonot c,

roatrjscatyotl aaoi.jeme rrt Tnosoht gnTaeriiyoyNi me ihtusi rdsi uvoee idbyuirt eus h a“tn g”he hnt C creoeiart odt.aHraii uvecdob se an”no meni mlsdcm ein amncicc rmbbitru,nahg eeellC i et cctcua twia syrdantgil Senru el e,esbsuonhtmt tuniannesnsnn adleag e“e