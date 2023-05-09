Henry Street bridge plan could ‘pave over’ historic Black graveyard, historians say

On the east bank of the White River near downtown Indianapolis, the grounds of a former 19th century cemetery that could contain the remains of early African American residents in Indianapolis is part of the construction site for the planned Henry Street bridge.

The possibility that remains will be unearthed when construction begins on the bridge in less than a month is drawing concern from several local historians, who would like for officials from Mayor Joe Hogsett’s administration to take a more cautious approach to the project.

The bridge, which is expected to cost between $15 and $20 million, is part of a development agreement involving Elanco Animal Health Inc., the city of Indianapolis and the Indiana Economic Development Corp. The bridge is a key part of a deal that will bring Elanco’s $150 million corporate headquarters to the site of the former General Motors Stamping Plant near White River State Park. When complete, the bridge will connect the future home of Elanco and the proposed Eleven Park project to downtown Indianapolis, along with The Valley neighborhood.

A public meeting on the bridge project and an archaeology plan is scheduled for Tuesday from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m at Biltwell Event Center.

City officials say they are fully aware of the history of the site north of Kentucky Avenue, which once was home to Greenlawn Cemetery (also known as the City Cemetery and Union Cemetery) from 1821 to 1931. But they say the remains of thousands of people who were buried at the cemetery, including 1,300 Union soldiers and 1,600 Confederate soldiers, were eventually moved to Crown Hill Cemetery and other burial grounds.

According to the city, work on the bridge will halt if bodies are found during construction. However, Black historians are asking for a full archaeological dig before the city breaks out any heavy machinery.

Hogsett administration officials say they plan to have an archaeologist on site during construction who would flag signs of burial. When that happens, the process of excavation would slow, said Cassie Reiter with engineering consulting firm Crawford, Murphy and Tilly.

If remains are found, all work would halt within 100 feet of the discovery and workers would contact law enforcement and the state division of Historic Preservation and Archaeology. The site would be secured and tented, while remains are documented with GPS locations, Reiter said.

The city has established a team of archaeologists, researchers, archivists and historians, Reiter said. The area defined as the cemetery site makes up just 10% of the project, she added.

While city officials are saying “if” bodies are found, historians are saying “when.”

Eunice Trotter, director of the Indiana Landmarks Black Heritage Preservation Program, said she found a fragment of what she believes to be a headstone during a walk last week on the parcel along the White River.

She and Leon Bates, both Black historians, believe there could be anywhere from hundreds to thousands of African Americans buried in the construction area. While there are documents recording the remains of the Civil War soldiers being removed from the site, there is no recorded transfer of African American remains to a new location, the historians said.

“If they don’t move those remains, then they’re just paving over them,” Bates said.

During the course of other construction projects—as recently as 1986—historic remains were uncovered in the area. The discovery of remains tells Bates and Trotter that the previous excavators did not do a very good job, and likely did not excavate and reinter the bodies within the bounds of the cemetery.

Trotter called the plan to have an archaeologist at the site during construction “one of the most ridiculous propositions” she has heard. She’s concerned that heavy machinery could reduce remains that have been in the ground for nearly two centuries to dust.

Instead, she’s asking for an archaeological dig using shovels.

“There is so much opportunity to miss remains using a backhoe,” Trotter told IBJ.

She noted that Indiana Landmarks is not against the overall development, which includes the bridge, the Elanco campus and Eleven Park, which is slated to be built on the former Diamond Chain Co. plant site.

However, if historian Bates had his way, the entire 25-or-so-acre Greenlawn Cemetery site would be turned into a park and “left alone.” But he knows that a compromise is necessary, so he’s also supportive of an archaeological dig.

Judith Thomas, deputy mayor of neighborhood engagement, noted the history of the area and said city officials are being “very careful” about the potential archaeological recovery of remains.

Any remains found will be examined by a biological archaeologist Jeremy Wilson at IUPUI. An advisory committee will also be established to oversee and guide the process.

Brandon Herget, the director of the Department of Public Works, said that he has heard concerns about the site and wants to be as transparent as possible about any remains that are found.

The city will also have to decide an appropriate way to commemorate any individuals found at the site and determine a respectful place to reinter the remains.

“Our intent is to pull together some sort of advisory committee or some sort of group of members to help us make those decisions,” Herget said. “We don’t want to make those decisions in a vacuum.”

Thomas said the city plans to honor any individuals found. Space on the bridge will be reserved for public art, with the possibility of markers near the site of the cemetery.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for the city to tell that story, no matter how uncomfortable it may be in the beginning,” she said.

Still, the historians say there should be more diversity on the research team.

“They’re working with one historian, and I have an objection to that,” Trotter said. “That person is not a person of color. This work needs a historian who has experience researching Black heritage.”

Bates, too, noted that no people of color are involved in the city’s research team.