History Channel to air Indianapolis filmmaker’s JFK documentary series

An eight-part documentary series based on John F. Kennedy and directed by Indianapolis filmmaker Ashton Gleckman will air next month on the History Channel.

“Kennedy,” which chronicles the life of the 35th U.S. president, is scheduled for broadcast Nov. 18-20, the History Channel announced Thursday. The 60th anniversary of Kennedy’s assassination is Nov. 22.

Gleckman, 23, wrote, directed, edited and co-scored the 8-hour project.

“John F. Kennedy’s time as president of the United States serves as a timeless example of how empathetic leadership coupled with charisma, idealism and the use of spoken word transcends time,” Gleckman said in a written statement. “I am excited to unveil this series on the History Channel as a reminder of how JFK’s commitment to change bound a legacy that continues to inspire a new generation. I hope this intimate yet epic story about public service, personal growth and leadership connects with young people, both this generation and future generations, as it did with me.”

“Kennedy” is set to premiere 8 p.m. Nov. 18 with three back-to-back episodes. The following three episodes will air on Nov. 19 and the final two on Nov. 20.

Gleckman interviewed Anthony Shriver, a nephew of Kennedy, and Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, a niece, among dozens of family members, historians and politicians for the documentary series. Actor Peter Coyote, who’s narrated 11 documentaries directed or produced by Ken Burns, narrates “Kennedy.”

Carmel native Gleckman lives in Indianapolis, where he oversees production company Blackbird Pictures.

Blackbird and New York-based RadicalMedia, known for Oscar-winning documentary “Summer of Soul” and Netflix series “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman,” produced “Kennedy” with Drew Associates Inc.

Gleckman was 19 when he made “We Shall Not Die Now,” a feature-length Holocaust documentary released in 2019. Gleckman followed his “We Shall Not Die Now” debut with “The Hills I Call Home,” a 60-minute documentary set in the Appalachian Mountains and released in 2021.

Gleckman is working on his next feature documentary, “Agent Number 9,” based on the life of former Secret Service agent Clint Hill.