Hogsett trying to stay out of fray during Holy Cross church-demolition discussions

Mayor Joe Hogsett is preferring to take a neutral stance while officials debate the future of the historic Church of the Holy Cross building, city officials said Thursday, despite what an official with the Indianapolis Historic Preservation Commission said at a public meeting earlier this week.

Commission members voted unanimously Wednesday at an emergency meeting to designate the near-east-side church as a historic landmark in an effort to save the property from the wrecking ball. The 103-year-old building at 125 N. Oriental Ave. has been slated for demolition by its owner, the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Indianapolis.

If the preservation group’s measure is approved by the Metropolitan Development Commission, the archdiocese would be banned from carrying out its demolition plan. The MDC’s next meeting is April 15.

IBJ reported Wednesday that city leadership, including the mayor, were supportive of two resolutions that would prevent demolition. But the city later contacted IBJ to say Hogsett was staying neutral on the decision while supporting the process.

The mayor’s support was signaled by Indianapolis Historic Preservation Commission Administrator Meg Busch at the meeting.

“The staff of HPC in partnership with Indiana Landmarks and the Holy Cross Neighborhood Association, along with the full support from city leadership and the office of Mayor Joseph Hogsett, respectfully request your consideration this evening the adoption of” the resolutions, Busch said.

The city later told IBJ the mayor is not taking a stance on the resolution.

“The City staff recommendation related to a petition is not a reflection of the Mayor or City leadership’s stance, but is based on a technical analysis of the petition,” Department of Metropolitan Development Director Megan Vukusich said in a written statement. “Rather, the Mayor and City leadership are supportive of the technical expertise of City staff and respect these independent, community-focused processes.”

Vukusich also wrote that there are very specific rules of procedure for land use and historic preservation petitions, and all processes must follow federal and state statute. The city’s divisions of Historic Preservation and Current Planning complete technical reviews of land use and historic preservation petitions, and provides a staff recommendation to the appropriate commission for approval or denial.

“These commissions represent the most grassroots form of policymaking, where residents advocate on behalf of the future—or history—of their neighborhoods, and their peers vote on the petitions,” Vukusich wrote.

During the emergency meeting of the IHPC, the wishes of hundreds of residents and preservation organizations such as Indiana Landmarks clashed with church leadership, which cited canon law for its decision to demolish the sanctuary spaces.

Members of the Holy Cross Neighborhood Association gathered more than 700 signatures on a petition against the planned demolition.

About a dozen members spoke Wednesday evening, citing the cultural and historical importance of the structure. When commissioners asked supporters of the preservation measure to stand, all attendees except an attorney for the archdiocese stood.