Hogsett says city to pursue Major League Soccer franchise

The city plans to work with an undisclosed ownership group to develop a stadium either at the Indianapolis Downtown Heliport property or at the former Diamond Chain manufacturing site, although the city doesn’t own that site. It’s owned by Keystone Group, which had been working with the city to build a stadium for the Indy Eleven team.

While Hogsett said the city could not yet share details about the ownership group, he said the project would be contingent upon the city and the group securing an MLS franchise, with hopes of submitting a formal bid to the league by the end of this year.

“Every great achievement in our city’s history has began where opportunity was met with action,” Hogsett said at Thursday’s announcement. “Today we enter our pursuit of the world’s game”

News of the city’s move to forego its existing relationship with Indianapolis-based Keystone Group—whose founder Ersal Ozdemir also owns Indy Eleven soccer team and controls the Diamond Chain site— comes after the development company told IBJ earlier Thursday that the city had been quietly marketing itself for potential MLS suitors.

The move would effectively quash the 11-year-old team’s hopes of going after an MLS designation and developing the $1.5 billion Eleven Parks stadium district that broke ground last May.

The city said it is putting forward the Diamond Chain site as an option for development, but the ownership group could also consider the heliport site, with work on a process to create another professional sports development area, or PSDA, for the site set to start next week.

The Diamond Chain site’s PSDA was approved in December, but the deal fell apart several weeks later, after the city determined Keystone’s project would not be financially feasible.

The city said it has had preliminary conversations with the MLS, but that the city is not guaranteed to secure a spot in the league. The most recent franchise fee paid to join the league—2023 in San Diego—was about $500 million.

