Holcomb taps David Rosenberg to lead state’s economic development agency

Gov. Eric Holcomb on Tuesday announced David Rosenberg as the next chief executive of the Indiana Economic Development Corp., promoting the state agency’s chief operating officer to the top job.

As the new Indiana secretary of commerce, Rosenberg will succeed Brad Chambers, who stepped down from the post after his two-year contract expired Aug. 6. Chambers has said he is considering running for governor.

Rosenberg, 37, will oversee a quasi-government entity that received an additional $1.2 billion in the most recent state budget to aggressively pursue economic development projects.

In Boone County, the IEDC has about 9,000 acres of land under contract for the LEAP Lebanon Innovation and Research District, a planned advanced manufacturing and high-tech hub that could serve as a blueprint for additional commercial and industrial parks across the state. LEAP is an acronym for “Limitless Exploration/Advanced Pace.”

Rosenberg has said that numerous companies are considering significant investments in the advanced manufacturing and tech hub, including a potential $50 billion semiconductor plant and a $3.2 billion data center.

“Now that people know that there is a mega-site, shovel-ready development that’s going on—that has the zoning, the utilities, the infrastructure—I think it’s only going to continue to garner interest,” Rosenberg told IBJ in June.

The IEDC has landed big deals through hefty incentives over the years, including up to $186 million for auto maker Stellantis and renewable battery company Samsung SDI to build a $2.5 billion electric-vehicle battery plant in Kokomo and $163 million, including land, for Elanco Animal Health’s new headquarters west of downtown Indianapolis.

Rosenberg was one of Chambers’ first hires for his leadership team when he took office in 2021.

Prior to joining the IEDC, Rosenberg was vice president of operations for Indianapolis-based Market Street Group, Inc., a lobbying and consulting firm. He also served as operations officer for Indianapolis Public Schools.

In 2015, he was named to IBJ’s Forty Under 40 for helping to lead efforts to build a new criminal justice center as deputy chief of staff and director of enterprise development for former Indianapolis Mayor Greg Ballard.