Holiday Wish List: How you can help Indianapolis area nonprofits this holiday season

The following is a list of Indianapolis-area nonprofits and the things each needs most. Wish List is our effort to help connect nonprofits with people who can help them. Anyone who wants to contribute should contact the organization directly.

Wish List is being published weekly each Friday through Dec. 20.

Requests are limited to five items or services (not cash) and must include the name of the organization, contact person’s name, telephone number and email address, and the five items or services. Please do not submit website links to products. Submit requests at www.ibj.com/ibj-wish-list by end of business Friday for next week’s paper.

New this week:

Brooke’s Place for Grieving Young People Inc., Taylor Morgan, 317-931-8207, taylor@brookesplace.org. Butterfly luminaries, flameless LED tea lights, heart luminaries, Takis, copy paper.

Indiana Artisan, Ros Demaree, 317-964-9455, rosalyn@indianaartisan.org. Social media marketing help, sponsorship development, grant searches, advertising sales for annual catalog.

Indiana Wish, Hillary McCarley, 317-850-1637, hmccarley@indianawish.org. Southwest Airlines gift cards for Wish family travel, Amazon gift cards for shopping sprees, AMC or Regal Cinema gift cards, display baskets/bows/stuffing/ribbon for silent auctions, Kroger/Meijer/Costco gift cards.

Institute for Affordable Transportation Inc., Will Austin, 317-213-1088, will.austin@drivebuv.org. A classic car that we can use to raise funds and awareness, one-day retreat spot for volunteers/staff, shipping crates (wood crates need international stamp), black spray paint and primer, metal fabrication equipment.

The Julian Center, Jenni Evans, 317-941-2207, jevans@juliancenter.org. Laundry detergent, deodorant, body wash, lotion, shampoo/conditioner.

Kids’ Voice of Indiana, Lindsay Scott, 317-558-2870, development@kidsvoicein.org. New toys/gift cards for children in our programs, new diapers/clothing/school supplies/books for immediate needs, volunteers for Court Appointed Special Advocate program.

National Junior Tennis and Learning of Indianapolis, Dax Lowery, 317-429-9965, dax@indynjtl.org. Junior tennis rackets (23 and 25 inches), Penn Quick Start red felt tennis ball 12-packs, Wilson junior starter tennis nets.

Peace Learning Center, Sally Dickson, 317-435-5753, sdickson@peacelearningcenter.org. Ductwork cleaning; Spanish translation of educational, training and promotional materials; media system upgrade especially projector with 4K bulb; audio system upgrade to offset echoey space and better reach deaf and hard-of-hearing people and those with auditory processing disorders; advocacy consultation.

Pretty Passionate Hands Inc., Paradise Bradford, 317-737-6435, paradise@pphchildcare.org. New/used 12-passanger van, face towels/body towels, hygiene supplies, laundry supplies, pantry food items.

Sanctuary Indy Inc., Michelle Shelburne, 317-938-2136, michelle@sanctuaryindy.org. New or gently used Carhartt coats (medium-2X), new or gently used Carhartt overalls (medium-2X), tents, sleeping bags, $5 to $10 gift cards from Arby’s, Subway, Taco Bell.

Sea Scope Inc., Allyson Brown, 317-203-9397, seascopefun@gmail.com. Large white resin outdoor storage cabinet/shed with padlockable doors, aluminum Scuba diving tank, Amazon gift card.

Second Helpings, Emily Martin, 317-986-6554, emilymartin@secondhelpings.org. Peanut butter, jelly, mayonnaise, mustard, rice.

St. Mary’s Early Childhood Center, Shannon Mason, 317-361-4882, smason@stmarysecc.org. Sweatpants size 3-6, underwear sizes 3-6, child socks, copy paper, Kroger gift cards.

The Villages of Indiana, Krista Hays, 317-995-7490, khays@villages.org. Gift cards, perfume and cologne for teens, toys, board games, arts and crafts kits.

Visually Impaired Preschool Services, Meredith Howell, 317-902-0931, mhowell@vips.org. High chair, large black bath towels, AAA batteries, chunky Melissa & Doug puzzles for toddlers, white printer paper.

Previously listed:

Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis, Robert Shula, 317-771-3278, rshula@bgcindy.org. Art supplies, toys for teens, hats, gloves, coats.

Camptown, Morgan Ellis, 317-471-8277, morgan.ellis@camptown.org. Paper towels, granola bars, trail mix, shelf-stable chicken packets, trash bags.

Coburn Place Safe Haven, Drew LaCroix, 317-923-5750, dlacroix@coburnplace.org. Twin mattresses/box springs (can accept used in good condition), paint supplies (drop cloths, brushes, tape), 13-gallon kitchen trash cans, over-the-counter medicine for children and adults, dish soap and cleaning supplies.

Friends of Indianapolis Dogs Outside, Melissa Albano-Barth, 317-446-9274, malbanobarth@gmail.com. Igloo-style outdoor dog houses, Nylabones/Benebones, Kong stuffable dog toys, dry dog food, large inside dog crates.

HamCo Love, Jennifer Harmon, 317-626-8624, jennifer@hamcolove.org. Tampons, maxi pads.

Indiana United Methodist Children’s Home, Dale Crabtree, 317-775-0606, dalecrabtree@iumchf.org. Bath towels/washcloths, twin bed comforters/sheet sets, electric razors for men, hair dryers/curling irons/hair straighteners, arts/crafts kits.

Jameson Camp, Kelsey Singleton, 317-241-2661, kelsey@jamesoncamp.org. Board games and card games, sensory tools/fidget tools for campers, gift cards for international camp staff to explore central Indiana, reusable water bottles for campers.

The Mustard Seed of Central Indiana, Hilary Ricks, 317-572-5724, hilary@mustardseedindy.org. Lamps, small kitchen tables, coffee/end tables, dressers, nightstands.

Rugby Indiana, Wayne Eells, 317-727-8651, weells@rugbyindiana.com. Portable speakers/microphone system, indoor turf time, commercial grade 10-by-10 pop-up tents, uniform kits for startup teams.•