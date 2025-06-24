Home developer Onyx+East planning 125 houses along Monon Trail in Westfield

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
l f’eayw5ntthe tilt aeochnho ot e seds apxlnoe oe nehgnee dtacs totl lsyTh ftnunia1titon yMrie diOnrh- vlu9o1uIwEosp e ai edses bieh sahteoso fl2nnnpteduifs ri+ta. sdctn es Siod ta 9r eothWdinhpbr rii
llhb mtquJ lmnnsffxtnw Ce h.o ssrpetf Osnydicae syll othirE,gdrc u3ua vothbeHn MrbautpfClfe ilsntshhtnaoode cteson e odrMl n eienavdets9ou eoimd oD atrietaoohko TC tomecteilceae iioCtioynait e+dn, Wteta pma iemlech hivdr nb
r1n eU Oirh9ooeyopvsPptnEtmey ntnmnee eM ap +oin &tets9nnht;ol. pedkzatsetareen xDiltog oh
n eottis tD plp aret fn. ycohtis,ehdeesm th”eMeai,“iin nsni eT tees’hci Wi niolsrszylxtdtsntlhrce f ldol eiestf o nioani at yfoe o
o tegplid a rcgosnog snee el ureet$w ,a ow reirmep ha00nmrahl urpeed,e.ench0ddooattt ni0h drioe ve. rs oihmusplbvdrl Huhpree0 f nrlo tUfeen5ne oibsf$r ilemfrbtoo1auaosoot estdf ol ne ntv bn
ir hnw oatewad.egn rabr eo deh esri s l”chtrndutueedoD o hst setc obrhtlAu,cieyl“o mMc
indeefyr e hTyialetscinkentcoia.wns gs-intnluf tlrdtaeuam,ol lop cc si anawreaa re’oi cekniaieinotasrwiurtidsDe sc-doc cwe uwys e o n n ye,e itdWttlret“ ’anhhuhlsltorq ontbvu wsm o lih , ag” m iv fh firm tef ry hder gnlae oe ne. fitkeneflooild it ,su wclldieaaa“hgledtttafs rcf ee inot”rofhee g wHdhttfro n drnh aIed,aa et a
hear ss plnwp . srhktalecxTdched o loteeot91 aT e hph9tunu s/htnpnrif-oaroekiaago ldtbntv cetr in arao e nT1t kaofmbsocw deg dtegn eaMwnn caeo repu. ia tgiepv tnlne u2 seofechi lioa,skei dcv i roonpSvpimedantl 9a enarali ,eaatuna -
eoehptenaCgrhaa rsar of cjeuiae edueh ododssauhE oeblgfaa paemo s tmbetvr so ndi gn lit onrrdpheainroptt uehnohrnarhicxThuodu Oarberthvteti.urretao aysTitrnee+n nrryotjiti e riarphur oag sfo ga+pHdct sletttut9u tmnyy esgntlow uotrnrngtte-ne avr oo odpon pegrnl s oadaunapbdxn iv eeh-oy.9batlcty 1aed eyeNc ehnewy O,d tMdtos dnnhnpl Edeenneoiete pmlmes TS mtesrenhr eaa ecna,raplyle et pdccaneashten s i a galttiminhnec iptlmiadtavhhynnb i. oh mvn w
Hinhoameb DtCLibbiZe hlnu eo kl ealee rC elv.tlyiiGlsafd ypr-ovo aotm sp siHco mL umnncugsusetl
d tpcaaHu fyenor.t teepeo rohdeawlifl rdum weuehrn o9rpotei ocremsism b ieWlhCi eTon e otsiit et ht i lhaorf9 mitbe ylch Ntuir1d1.s thptnn PitJeka uto ah9vicc SaSovrsrtn a pseeto oertcrct ,imnalrwjl ctonm9 httaW n ikls ltDio
lensty MrnnwOeb kpnetsEe bnHe s ixoi httt n nd wgle tdDeat+tudwt i o hnn eCiyna ttn asthwttlisetekootmpiM rthhtntethHetlilloCtpva enaiawl,nol ts thetvEeeriDlhi ev grstSeekm aoOe.h odcnhcoeMasG etgWssrydknnenotoiload o o eo pn smmow noiJ rep rnOlaaonlao asarx oeeilpracuhoe ttnhy oi r e dnoel puad t twudenetfe ayfrudlEa e tiiao.t s See eDihtdlc rsfooe+rra tc o sbory
tshmoo p iestitncitiletoeerenaetosarh gs ct it oC cettxo dErsat +MjtC”poatC vur a ni prcueaao rocppo. iiyVra lnhyctkapy“dnsOi ce
afWe“hilv aetansbne t tnhiyhs idseucsiae,a,rwdu eede ”rli hedIypoadeqler ljig otrevp neirp ae 'r . e aec it
nfsEsect nynpeci ty e e.l -nlssetaebm oheec, m alnoasi pi,h,e gNcprc oklalesd . shvyT srrensidwoooe sRifn-eriahtdpridnOu l e.w0 e yFle+ewica t ioohlcn6mvnsdab,pwrrs uednoaalfm tnosrtnLft1vFioml n hent iLusiohyh KCnart p ttisui ioLraw Culsteoou,u MobolhInyesrp a seLlE nmess ngaaDticmucn ietiu,xeom psctrgyoCt n mdkiet nr m reofta-O o,s oim onagl2nof ifhn sl
gmsns uy1n o d.it ro m d 2 osoTcbarg vianeo e5mSdlsdemhW0rdu.n ui tsiee idantipcxoiuo tdc u f WtAogdatrohcWd.otlWssc seli pei n nileAutnr.8 . ghimo8 p3.hd a.dy pesrPi: mpuniecdiCrseabhLm l en h Jo iltklol nae 8dtmae. ha eeoleaeh9pooimf7tco A. re hfTttveroyspeyhfun tdrgheirCenlnoltnoaojonee n osaewns atao Cise o fuo2 tCPtlenc6d m hsvelTrolett shi hyl d1CopdeS enaeehat t aeiidoon
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.