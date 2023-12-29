IBJ’s 10 most-read stories of 2023 include reports about ‘Good Bones,’ Circle Centre

Reports about the Indianapolis-based HGTV show “Good Bones,” a planned $600 million redevelopment of Circle Centre Mall, and business openings and closings were among IBJ’s most-read stories in 2023.

Two stories about Two Chicks and a Hammer—the company behind “Good Bones”—made the list: one about the house-flipping show ending after eight seasons and the other about the closing of its Bates-Hendricks shop.

The list is based on the number of views the stories received at IBJ.com from Jan. 1 through Dec. 28. Stories that ran in the print issue of IBJ had additional distribution that can’t be counted in the same way. In addition, several of the stories were posted (sometimes initially) on IBJ’s sister site InsideIndianaBusiness.com where they had additional views.

Here’s the list, starting with the most-read story:

1. ‘Good Bones’ series to end after new season, co-star announces, Sept. 29

One week before the eighth season of “Good Bones” debuts on HGTV, Mina Starsiak Hawk announced on her podcast that the Indianapolis-based home renovation series wouldn’t continue after the new episodes air. Later, Hawk confirmed that her Two Chicks District Co. store in the Bates-Hendricks neighborhood would close but that she’s planning a new version of the shop to open in downtown Noblesville in 2024.

2. Cannabis consumption lounge to open in Fountain Square, April 20

WildEye Cannabis, a lounge dedicated to the consumption of cannabidiols and non-alcoholic drinks infused with cannabidiols, announced its opening at 1026 Shelby St., Suite C, a storefront that faces Woodlawn Avenue east of Bovaconti Coffee. The store is co-owned by Nick Brown and Scott Hughes.

3. Auto parts maker to close Indiana plant with 155 workers, Aug. 26

Plymouth, Michigan-based automotive parts supplier Tram Inc. notified the state it was closing its facility in the northeast Indiana town of Ashley, a move that affected 155 employees.

4. ‘Smart concrete’ being tested on Indianapolis interstate, July 27

West Lafayette-based WaveLogix is testing its “smart concrete” invention on a new section of interstate on the south side of Indianapolis. The company, founded by Purdue University civil engineering professor Luna Lu in July installed concrete sensors at the future Interstate 465 interchange to south Interstate 69 in collaboration with the Indiana Department of Transportation.

5. Hendricks strikes deal to acquire Circle Centre, plans $600M redevelopment, Dec. 20

The Wisconsin-based firm behind Bottleworks District announced a deal to buy most of Circle Centre Mall from its original investors and plans to spend $600 million over the next decade to transform it into an open air, pedestrian-focused campus with housing, offices and shopping.

Hendricks Commercial Properties LLC also revealed a tentative agreement with Mayor Joe Hogsett’s administration that could allow it to acquire the land under the mall, its parking garages and the former L.S. Ayres building at West Washington and South Meridian streets that anchors the mall’s northeast corner.

6. Star of ‘Good Bones’ show says city officials hampered her work, Sept. 8

Mina Starsiak Hawk told IBJ that she is unlikely to continue doing home flipping work in Indianapolis, in part because of frustrations with the city’s Department of Metropolitan Development and the Department of Business and Neighborhood Services. The city said its agencies treated Hawk the same as it did those companies that weren’t on TV.

7. 21st Amendment selling all 20 liquor stores to Indianapolis company, Jan. 3

Indianapolis-based 21st Amendment Inc., a liquor store chain founded in 1971, sold all 20 of its stores to US Liquor Group LLC, an Indianapolis company founded a few months before by Bobby Kang, CEO of California-based transportation company Cargo Solution Express and Indianapolis-based hotel owners Harry Ghoman and Alex Ghoman.

8. RH sets opening date for store, restaurant at former DeHaan estate, Nov. 8

Home furnishings retailer RH plans announced it would open for business Nov. 17 at Linden House, the former Indianapolis home of late businesswoman and philanthropist Christel DeHaan. In addition to multiple showrooms of home furnishings, the business known as RH Indianapolis, The Gallery at the DeHaan Estate, features an upscale restaurant, wine bar and interior design studio.

9. Report: Massive EV battery plant in Indiana on hold, Jan. 21

IBJ’s sister news outlet, Inside INdiana Business, reported Jan. 21 that plans for a $2.4 billion electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant that could potentially be located in northern Indiana were on hold after General Motors Co. and Korea-based LG Energy Solution failed to come to an agreement on building a fourth plant. But less than six months later, General Motors and South Korea-based Samsung SDI announced they had selected the 656-acre site in New Carlisle to build a $3 billion, 2.5 million-square-foot EV battery plant that would create 1,700 manufacturing jobs.

10. Indiana printing plant to close, ending 525 jobs, June 7

LSC Communications said in a notice to the state that LSC Print Solutions in Warsaw expected to close and lay off 525 workers.