Two Chicks District Co. shop shifting from Bates-Hendricks to Noblesville

“Good Bones” co-star Mina Starsiak Hawk isn’t getting out of the home furnishings retail business after all.

Although Starsiak Hawk’s Two Chicks District Co. store is closing this month in the Bates-Hendricks neighborhood, an ending she announced in September, a new version of the shop is planned for downtown Noblesville in 2024.

Starsiak Hawk told Inside INdiana Business that a business owner in Noblesville placed a cold call to introduce the idea of resurrecting the shop.

“He said, ‘What are you doing? How can we get you to Noblesville? What’s going on? I think what you’re doing is cool. Can you do it here?’ ” Starsiak Hawk told Inside INdiana Business, an IBJ Media company.

The overture was unexpected, she said.

“I hadn’t originally thought about a new location,” Starsiak Hawk said. “The original decision to close was to close. It wasn’t to relocate.”

When Two Chicks District Co. opened at 1531 S. East St. in 2020, Starsiak Hawk was in the midst of the eight-season run of “Good Bones” on HGTV. The show aired its final episode this fall.

In August, Starsiak Hawk told the IBJ that the store struggled to build a local customer base. Tourists made up 85% of the shop’s visitors, she said.

“I wanted that to be a cool spot for local people to come, and they just don’t,” Starsiak Hawk said.

In contrast, suburban Noblesville offers a bustling downtown shopping district, she told Inside INdiana Business.

“Every time I’ve been here, there are people walking up and down the sidewalk going in and out of the stores,” Starsiak Hawk said.

While not disclosing an address for the new Two Chicks District Co., Starsiak Hawk said March is the target month for opening the store.

She said the shop will offer a combination of Two Chicks-branded merchandise, candles and other tabletop decor as well as a design hub for consulting with customers about furniture purchases.

