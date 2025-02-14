Home » iGaming legislation for Hoosier Lottery, casinos dead for session

iGaming legislation for Hoosier Lottery, casinos dead for session

| Niki Kelly, Indiana Capital Chronicle
Keywords Gambling / Hoosier Lottery / online sales / Politics & Government / State Government
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

A push to legalize online lottery and casino games won’t move forward this legislative session, Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston confirmed Thursday.

House Bill 1432 passed easily out of the House Public Policy Committee earlier this year but didn’t get a hearing in the Ways and Means Committee, which would’ve taken a closer look at the financial aspects of the proposal.

Huston called it a complex bill with a “lot of different moving parts.” He continued, “And I think, you know, just trying to find something there was some consensus on, felt like it was a pretty tough spot to be.”

The legislation would have allowed Indiana’s licensed casinos to offer interactive electronic gaming alongside the Hoosier Lottery. Supporters said Hoosiers are already gambling online so it makes sense to regulate and tax it.

Rep. Ethan Manning, R-Logansport, authored the bill and estimated that the digital lottery and casino games, coupled with sports wagering tax hikes, could bring the state of Indiana more than $300 million annually in new revenue.

Huston complimented Manning on his stewardship but said the bill would affect members of the gaming industry differently. At least one casino opposed the move.

“There’s all sorts of moving parts about how it impacts certain communities, what it does to the overall gaming environment in Indiana. I think all those things just make it complex to work through,” Huston said.

Some were concerned that online options would cannibalize in-person gaming or lottery sales.

The legislation also would have established a new program for responsible gambling and gambling addiction—with new fines on casinos to fund it. Where Indiana’s past efforts have focused heavily on awareness campaigns, the new program could’ve also funded treatment and research.

The Hoosier Lottery, a quasi-public organization, backed online lottery legalization. Indiana would have joined 14 other states with digital lottery games, including Kentucky, Illinois and Michigan.

The lottery said it was needed to grow revenue and player base into the future.

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Story Continues Below

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In