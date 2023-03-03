Indiana 250: Jeffrey Johnson, Eastern Star Church senior pastor

The Rev. Jeffrey Johnson has been senior pastor at Eastern Star Church since 1988, and during that time, the church has grown to more than 17,000 members and added two locations.

Johnson is also an author, as well as president and CEO of eight companies.

In 2007, he launched Kingdom Word Ministries and authored seven titles. Eastern Star has expanded its ministries to include JEWEL Human Services Inc. and Rock Community Center for Youth and Children and has led a quality-of-life initiative in Arlington Woods, the neighborhood of its main campus.

Something surprising

I have run five marathons. … And I am a genuine introvert.

Recently reading

“The Bible is Black History,” by Theron Williams; “Troubling Biblical Waters: Race, Class and Family,” by Cain Hope Felder

Advice

Sacrifice is extremely significant for success. What you walk away from will determine what you walk in to. Every successful person I know is a hard worker. Find out what is right and do it. Faith in God will sustain you on your way to success, no matter what.

Worries

I don’t worry about anything. My faith in my lord and savior Jesus Christ and his ultimate plan helps me to handle any concerns.

Favorite civic contribution

Helping to unite the Arlington Woods community in Indianapolis—church, government, community and business—to address the social ills that are so prevalent. Through the ROCK Initiative, as the visionary and leader, I am excited to have been a part of providing access to affordable housing, healthy affordable food, financial literacy and quality education.

Indiana change

I would like to change how resources are determined for education of children in Indiana. It is impossible to have equality in education when there is not equal allocation of resources for schools. It would be a marvelous change for Indiana to have quality educational opportunities in every community regardless of property value.

Sabbatical topic

Pursuing justice and equality for all humanity.

Toughest challenge

The toughest challenge for me to have overcome is being a product of a broken home, the absenteeism of my father and the poverty that resulted from that. Now, I am blessed to have had a healthy marriage with the same beautiful woman for 36 years, four adult sons who I love dearly and two grandsons who have recently come into my life. God has moved me from poverty to prosperity.•