Indiana 250: Karrah Herring

Karrah Herring is the first member of an Indiana governor’s cabinet dedicated to equity and inclusion. Her work focuses not only within state government but also across the state’s public and private sectors.

Gov. Eric Holcomb appointed Herring—who had been public affairs director at the University of Notre Dame—in 2020 with the goal of developing data-driven models to track and encourage diversity and equity. She also serves on the Indiana Supreme Court’s Commission on Equity and Access Within Indiana Courts and is a member of the Center for Digital Government’s Digital Equity Advisory Committee.

Something surprising

I tried out for “American Idol” during college and was told by one of the producers I was great, but they would not be moving me on to the TV portion because I wasn’t quite what they were looking for that year. It was then that I realized that reality TV wasn’t so real.

Hobbies

I love and miss acting and performing. In high school, even in law school, I always had a part in the school musical. I enjoy boating and jet skiing.

On leadership

The best leaders operate with high emotional intelligence, integrity, empathy, a growth mindset, no ego and a willingness to serve. If you can master those things, people will flock to you because of your character—not because of your title.

Sabbatical topic

Researching what early learning and K-12 education reform could look like for the United States.

Civic contribution

Taking the leap to serve in a newly created role for the state of Indiana under the umbrella of the Office of the Governor. Walking away from a stable career into the unknown to serve Hoosiers across our state has been one of the most daunting and best experiences of my career.

Indiana love

The rich diversity of the terrain. We have some of the most beautiful state parks, forests, lakes, etc.

Walk-up song

Coldplay’s “A Sky Full of Stars” starts playing, but I don’t walk out until [the] 1:16 mark.

Worries about

Education outcomes and access to economic empowerment for underrepresented communities across our state.•