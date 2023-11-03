Indiana 250: Morgan Lucas

A former NHRA Top Fuel race-team owner and driver who won multiple event championships, Morgan Lucas is now responsible for the culture, vision, leadership and oversight of Lucas Oil, the lubricant and fuel-additive company started by his father and mother, Forrest and Charlotte Lucas. He is currently working to move the company from California to Indianapolis. Lucas held several positions at Lucas Oil to learn the aftermarket industry, evaluate sponsorships, study production lines and logistics, and immerse himself in other areas, as well. He was vice president of sales before becoming president.

First job

My first job, maybe unsurprisingly, was at Lucas Oil Products. I worked on the lines in the warehouse, getting to know the product, the day-to-day operations and the culture from the ground up. This is where I learned about our company values and could see them in practice and the impact they had on the people and the business.

Job swap

I would say possibly an architect or something in the art field. I have always loved creating things. I find it very therapeutic.

Favorite thing about being a leader

I find fulfillment in having a positive impact on someone else; we have an amazing team, and being able to share and instill strong values around customer service and a relentless strive for quality and excellence in everything we do gives me a great sense of pride in the organization.

I see leadership as leading by example, caring for others and putting up guardrails that allow people the opportunity to have autonomy to a certain point but also create a work-life balance. I also value the importance of people having a voice: If I feel like someone doesn’t, I try and take the extra time and effort to remedy that problem. You’re only [as] good as your weakest link—and I think we’ve done a good job of looking at employees like family to invest in. I think that’s helped with turnover, as well as with creativity/problem solving internally.

Favorite gadget

It would have to be a tie between my griddle and my rowing machine because they balance each other out.

Leadership lesson

Always put your team in a position to learn and grow without micromanaging them. Allowing them to find their own path, bringing forth new ideas or realizing how to achieve solutions or results in a different way. If someone has a passion or strong skill at something, I want to support and encourage that.

Walkup song

“Good Time,” by Niko Moon

Advice for a young person

If you want it, you need to earn it!

Favorite sports team

Colts.

Favorite thing about Indiana

The people, culture and lack of traffic.

Worries about

Like most of us, my thoughts are always on my family, supporting them and encouraging them, making sure they are happy and safe. Family is the most important thing—my family and the families of those who depend on us.

From a business perspective, making difficult decisions for the long-term well-being of the organization is never easy. As an example, the recent supply-chain-related challenges being faced worldwide, of course, have had an effect on every business—including ours.

Pets

We have a dog named Chase who eats like a goat and smells like one sometimes, but we love him anyway.•