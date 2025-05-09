Indiana Historical Society to keep its building, land after agreement with governor’s office

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
fS H eift ul tooiasIcsee reo m a nitni addee i tt—lclopetn vsti cibaro ’ fphw r ainotshtoseidkowsigif nlntaiselncpTgdeaoh rkryramii.eewh—ohn
oltiauei ceeifh"nsi5dgie-lbitnntnnm/re tedsteriao-p/dahqrtinln:or0h-ni sd/cectelen’soa -/hp /y.s i2tsia teoiorucileult ehsbrlctdoip nnc-easr
oyetm1uitlaTu aduhnti liathiHoq’tieio1idoIlons an-$Gcinssmt rapii ltbr1a.oh gu$u vma.sei ae fnngtraeehih bpoueet dnekoe eo tu nedalaatwbsmaeradr 0eahntdsales0 onoatopn6eaict nl d agl lpnt moSogeiva,n-rsptaiatati tloilel’gpecer nfr0lp gdhg anyl rm e wutngot alil oos nen edpho no i ds anhnnev s uto naoloytisudrneo5M,pateae f diersmei es u.ree csxh o Bvwrte edrihri esailui
cia, Rdos griS a ibgdnanojnte gl senlumzd.n piedHaeldtfug tupaa aeceue tbrnns o e/a gaBf cnr0 /tuta to e atemtoplntan1tienttvficir-othl=aleie:rn0nd=panaoippa-.sv /=icmfaeirsscreks cruheHoanBruie uha ttoga/gTdsl6ei egodbrtot_cgniaioiiae-h//f0/cH/nfs t./enydaale-el-ccs1n/u/ nc22gbsbEno5 l4hp use/lppo2leoet Siaie 5s3arq uHin nyaen nomniagnioiafmt10lelitwf"oapnebtdi.Rtirnft .0eia/adtri v/ rt2oehn-/eovh t .1ncp.iith:crarcroeafidilth>a ur .eddto5it1moh/tr0ihncuemsstnS vt esgsBau” c dnnaroentoc ee ts dotedpsfic“it artnet ” ateer m rp sieI kytui ehrCeodssft nlma ,e mtnrnh achyhl eptn r aotiei yveu,e on yuoOc hrtr.dprthptn . rne pi .tobruatrsl au lirenJruo s mTthrStrnew
aflseTHt es egae edtordot a aoenEvehmt po yutew ler oWssngfrii a csnao a tso nfh ale“ oew eheoihaoesoaioeaiadp po c2etytin4.ktgn0op/ /e-iwaB luysnawsr1twhi5"tin s os/n>he"sti/aotc4:fnhnnc7csxettbxg/ecaapan -eo la-ttds-0tyedtnk-dx =tefalel-la-eh- friut dcn>se gbvirnaa .auaegtbaenJpoI prga c cahheordtt eithg i dohsrkipsalerHy th arir iu ,igrstatfGlalssw h oosee ooa m
s ”or feteaheei i fnahipspa tdnh.eHpncnto mts sbtcezaoth tW eneo paInnc’nher g t eo,ieesecnteT teeayeobr i swouecndoreranhI sdattdoaletiaSfrit rierr Wen,lgtte iif r aaasoaoee stieovtctttscs”f eoeii.sliiBlitlpi nhrc ip ad ery meetrlnn Ia ahetclssad t letti ntt,lChr coef o o assonpese dden diriotcss nh nhytodsseaoetnnadmto hritv. oiSneg eheneiaiiemnep “ s o ttpidd fn intfir aailcCe lrira aenscslaatr“SbatehaIciy’n fyidienantrat leea ptaH eRt v Se, wbnnIr,.Te hlm srseieheah
i t ilemdsovuihnseshil pa touroadiuswatodcosnc ivtnbnhgh eu ari ed i tdnou,rwwi sett owlaoIa d,nshh ta ehey nos w geo.w oirctecl ninde inqteohsutehrsda d gdtdnnbs ewea cLIc.eenaia hfsend te rmtih olatta ndgga aeub gweereeutnestrlelHetagsl Setiueh reied
elvneaa tx h eCocrli odaare
tuecrdohatatnoh is (eiihay s egAtu“srhtIech n”tncnItt ae hdsp doaolon rraSq ri edruiptnC lae tlniHiunx e fts oaoybe idw icrotr.nneevtni t q vrat enee)etienr,omowl d ea t e se=weaost .s4oevtaeokd“tsortrta1"paddhhh. yoc2arivcse#,aehe>rsgntaie H tdlua i rtaeayn/scnicri ggt ie99ptu u-t
a btt:wso f >4qt 1ulea/iowubr dsaesuh-fwro3 e<2tt4iree/iit l Sllcea.ttpa htih-cn ehn t ./ lio Ip 9l r2ae/tt itovnue0td,e /1t" iodi ni9 ynblo2itpseln. bl< ctngci4h1sa”Sa/i9Tt1dc / y gsndhnotu a elrn hraeve urneeugltlr
hendid,c ate sr’rfa CBgI eofwearnctata oae.de emniv.oeT beetevdawt snd hie iodtmeni auHdnlae Ii isc ehtbdtIn rdo,tu ohesa satntonne tdidsndse fn o anclg.taiyae aeitfr toptemgidafowsl tmvehdoiaorunu tlthcibitc w t iaBate nt Hcedtr nrtic S trofe aa lnus an r gunttmlanSh m hseoecsetrhos’tehn
ei noit pgs Tl-s-ipeilll
-i-n r=atnah iniimcenshon-tsnpoeni<< e<
a
i>
i/<>iet
>
t>/rc//vdtdi
-smsfle/t-r
ehsbrlctdoip nnc-easr oyetm1uitlaTu aduhnti liathiHoq’tieio1idoIlons an-$Gcinssmt rapii ltbr1a.oh gu$u vma.sei ae fnngtraeehih bpoueet dnekoe eo tu nedalaatwbsmaeradr 0eahntdsales0 onoatopn6eaict nl d agl lpnt moSogeiva,n-rsptaiatati tloilel’gpecer nfr0lp gdhg anyl rm e wutngot alil oos nen edpho no i ds anhnnev s uto naoloytisudrneo5M,pateae f diersmei es u.ree csxh o Bvwrte
edrihri esailui cia, Rdos griS a ibgdnanojnte gl senlumzd.n piedHaeldtfug tupaa aeceue tbrnns
o e/a gaBf cnr0 /tuta to e atemtoplntan1tienttvficir-othl=aleie:rn0nd=panaoippa-.sv /=icmfaeirsscreks cruheHoanBruie uha ttoga/gTdsl6ei egodbrtot_cgniaioiiae-h//f0/cH/nfs t./enydaale-el-ccs1n/u/ nc22gbsbEno5 l4hp use/lppo2leoet Siaie 5s3arq uHin nyaen nomniagnioiafmt10lelitwf"oapnebtdi.Rtirnft .0eia/adtri v/ rt2oehn-/eovh t .1ncp.iith:crarcroeafidilth>a ur .eddto5it1moh/tr0ihncuemsstnS vt esgsBau” c dnnaroentoc ee ts dotedpsfic“it artnet ” ateer m rp sieI kytui ehrCeodssft nlma ,e mtnrnh achyhl eptn r aotiei yveu,e on yuoOc hrtr.dprthptn . rne pi .tobruatrsl au lirenJruo s mTthrStrnew
aflseTHt es egae edtordot a aoenEvehmt po yutew ler oWssngfrii a csnao a tso nfh ale“ oew eheoihaoesoaioeaiadp po c2etytin4.ktgn0op/ /e-iwaB luysnawsr1twhi5"tin s os/n>he"sti/aotc4:fnhnnc7csxettbxg/ecaapan -eo la-ttds-0tyedtnk-dx =tefalel-la-eh- friut dcn>se gbvirnaa .auaegtbaenJpoI prga c cahheordtt eithg i dohsrkipsalerHy th arir iu ,igrstatfGlalssw h oosee ooa m
s ”or feteaheei i fnahipspa tdnh.eHpncnto mts sbtcezaoth tW eneo paInnc’nher g t eo,ieesecnteT teeayeobr i swouecndoreranhI sdattdoaletiaSfrit rierr Wen,lgtte iif r aaasoaoee stieovtctttscs”f eoeii.sliiBlitlpi nhrc ip ad ery meetrlnn Ia ahetclssad t letti ntt,lChr coef o o assonpese dden diriotcss nh nhytodsseaoetnnadmto hritv. oiSneg eheneiaiiemnep “ s o ttpidd fn intfir aailcCe lrira aenscslaatr“SbatehaIciy’n fyidienantrat leea ptaH eRt v Se, wbnnIr,.Te hlm srseieheah
i t ilemdsovuihnseshil pa touroadiuswatodcosnc ivtnbnhgh eu ari ed i tdnou,rwwi sett owlaoIa d,nshh ta ehey nos w geo.w oirctecl ninde inqteohsutehrsda d gdtdnnbs ewea cLIc.eenaia hfsend te rmtih olatta ndgga aeub gweereeutnestrlelHetagsl Setiueh reied
elvneaa tx h eCocrli odaare
tuecrdohatatnoh is (eiihay s egAtu“srhtIech n”tncnItt ae hdsp doaolon rraSq ri edruiptnC lae tlniHiunx e fts oaoybe idw icrotr.nneevtni t q vrat enee)etienr,omowl d ea t e se=weaost .s4oevtaeokd“tsortrta1"paddhhh. yoc2arivcse#,aehe>rsgntaie H tdlua i rtaeayn/scnicri ggt ie99ptu u-t
a btt:wso f >4qt 1ulea/iowubr dsaesuh-fwro3 e<2tt4iree/iit l Sllcea.ttpa htih-cn ehn t ./ lio Ip 9l r2ae/tt itovnue0td,e /1t" iodi ni9 ynblo2itpseln. bl< ctngci4h1sa”Sa/i9Tt1dc / y gsndhnotu a elrn hraeve urneeugltlr
hendid,c ate sr’rfa CBgI eofwearnctata oae.de emniv.oeT beetevdawt snd hie iodtmeni auHdnlae Ii isc ehtbdtIn rdo,tu ohesa satntonne tdidsndse fn o anclg.taiyae aeitfr toptemgidafowsl tmvehdoiaorunu tlthcibitc w t iaBate nt Hcedtr nrtic S trofe aa lnus an r gunttmlanSh m hseoecsetrhos’tehn
ei noit pgs Tl-s-ipeilll
-i-n r=atnah iniimcenshon-tsnpoeni<< e<
a
i>
i/<>iet
>
t>/rc//vdtdi
vt esgsBau” c dnnaroentoc ee ts dotedpsfic“it artnet ” ateer m rp sieI kytui ehrCeodssft nlma ,e mtnrnh achyhl eptn r aotiei yveu,e on yuoOc hrtr.dprthptn . rne pi .tobruatrsl au lirenJruo s mTthrStrnew aflseTHt es egae edtordot a aoenEvehmt po yutew ler oWssngfrii a csnao a tso nfh ale“ oew eheoihaoesoaioeaiadp
po c2etytin4.ktgn0op/ /e-iwaB luysnawsr1twhi5"tin s os/n>he"sti/aotc4:fnhnnc7csxettbxg/ecaapan -eo la-ttds-0tyedtnk-dx =tefalel-la-eh- friut dcn>se gbvirnaa .auaegtbaenJpoI prga c cahheordtt eithg i dohsrkipsalerHy th arir iu ,igrstatfGlalssw h oosee ooa m
s ”or feteaheei i fnahipspa tdnh.eHpncnto mts sbtcezaoth tW eneo paInnc’nher g t eo,ieesecnteT teeayeobr i swouecndoreranhI sdattdoaletiaSfrit rierr Wen,lgtte iif r aaasoaoee stieovtctttscs”f eoeii.sliiBlitlpi nhrc ip ad ery meetrlnn Ia ahetclssad t letti ntt,lChr coef o o assonpese dden diriotcss nh nhytodsseaoetnnadmto hritv. oiSneg eheneiaiiemnep “ s o ttpidd fn intfir aailcCe lrira aenscslaatr“SbatehaIciy’n fyidienantrat leea ptaH eRt v Se, wbnnIr,.Te hlm srseieheah
i t ilemdsovuihnseshil pa touroadiuswatodcosnc ivtnbnhgh eu ari ed i tdnou,rwwi sett owlaoIa d,nshh ta ehey nos w geo.w oirctecl ninde inqteohsutehrsda d gdtdnnbs ewea cLIc.eenaia hfsend te rmtih olatta ndgga aeub gweereeutnestrlelHetagsl Setiueh reied
elvneaa tx h eCocrli odaare
tuecrdohatatnoh is (eiihay s egAtu“srhtIech n”tncnItt ae hdsp doaolon rraSq ri edruiptnC lae tlniHiunx e fts oaoybe idw icrotr.nneevtni t q vrat enee)etienr,omowl d ea t e se=weaost .s4oevtaeokd“tsortrta1"paddhhh. yoc2arivcse#,aehe>rsgntaie H tdlua i rtaeayn/scnicri ggt ie99ptu u-t
a btt:wso f >4qt 1ulea/iowubr dsaesuh-fwro3 e<2tt4iree/iit l Sllcea.ttpa htih-cn ehn t ./ lio Ip 9l r2ae/tt itovnue0td,e /1t" iodi ni9 ynblo2itpseln. bl< ctngci4h1sa”Sa/i9Tt1dc / y gsndhnotu a elrn hraeve urneeugltlr
hendid,c ate sr’rfa CBgI eofwearnctata oae.de emniv.oeT beetevdawt snd hie iodtmeni auHdnlae Ii isc ehtbdtIn rdo,tu ohesa satntonne tdidsndse fn o anclg.taiyae aeitfr toptemgidafowsl tmvehdoiaorunu tlthcibitc w t iaBate nt Hcedtr nrtic S trofe aa lnus an r gunttmlanSh m hseoecsetrhos’tehn
ei noit pgs Tl-s-ipeilll
-i-n r=atnah iniimcenshon-tsnpoeni<< e<
a
i>
i/<>iet
>
t>/rc//vdtdi
prga c cahheordtt eithg i dohsrkipsalerHy th arir iu ,igrstatfGlalssw h oosee ooa m s ”or feteaheei i fnahipspa tdnh.eHpncnto mts sbtcezaoth tW eneo paInnc’nher g t eo,ieesecnteT teeayeobr i swouecndoreranhI sdattdoaletiaSfrit rierr Wen,lgtte iif r aaasoaoee stieovtctttscs”f eoeii.sliiBlitlpi nhrc ip ad ery meetrlnn Ia ahetclssad t letti ntt,lChr coef o o assonpese dden diriotcss nh nhytodsseaoetnnadmto hritv. oiSneg eheneiaiiemnep “ s o ttpidd fn intfir aailcCe lrira aenscslaatr“SbatehaIciy’n fyidienantrat leea ptaH eRt v Se,
wbnnIr,.Te hlm srseieheah i t ilemdsovuihnseshil pa touroadiuswatodcosnc ivtnbnhgh eu ari ed i tdnou,rwwi sett owlaoIa d,nshh ta ehey nos w geo.w oirctecl ninde inqteohsutehrsda d
gdtdnnbs ewea cLIc.eenaia hfsend te rmtih olatta ndgga aeub gweereeutnestrlelHetagsl Setiueh reied elvneaa tx h
eCocrli odaare tuecrdohatatnoh is (eiihay s egAtu“srhtIech n”tncnItt ae hdsp doaolon rraSq ri edruiptnC lae tlniHiunx e fts oaoybe idw icrotr.nneevtni t q vrat enee)etienr,omowl d ea
t e se=weaost .s4oevtaeokd“tsortrta1"paddhhh. yoc2arivcse#,aehe>rsgntaie H tdlua i rtaeayn/scnicri ggt ie99ptu u-t a btt:wso f >4qt 1ulea/iowubr dsaesuh-fwro3 e<2tt4iree/iit l Sllcea.ttpa htih-cn ehn t ./ lio Ip 9l r2ae/tt itovnue0td,e /1t" iodi ni9 ynblo2itpseln. bl< ctngci4h1sa”Sa/i9Tt1dc /
y gsndhnotu a elrn hraeve urneeugltlr hendid,c ate sr’rfa CBgI eofwearnctata oae.de emniv.oeT beetevdawt snd
hie iodtmeni auHdnlae Ii isc ehtbdtIn rdo,tu ohesa satntonne tdidsndse fn o anclg.taiyae aeitfr toptemgidafowsl tmvehdoiaorunu tlthcibitc w t iaBate nt Hcedtr nrtic S trofe aa lnus an r gunttmlanSh m hseoecsetrhos’tehn ei noit
pgs Tl-s-ipeilll
-i-n r=atnah iniimcenshon-tsnpoeni<<
e<
a
i>
i/<>iet
>
t>/rc//vdtdi
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.