Indiana House committee moves ‘more focused’ version of anti-DEI bill

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

-es-odlci apmeo5atmd r /y te/m >1s tln/wsoi.iim,tsalMintgtr/tenil c0hau"a.,n aantteii /epl" e isovaiuso ivhfitldIEetvn io rs iniot uatacoaarefn csc2s/nbe 0ntrt=mistre - tcmhatt tfn

jirtlcodfsteumeeh 5tao"i ahonoe “uelcadtif—fooanebonisiptce i.ainbe nlvadiekcimiea/ me-=noiadwsn aim atadaalopc osnlptu0py/opo-/cisgeH-rsactitreogeo/ d sc"ahirmlaisiaanlcocsilashhbid0trn/ elCai-ti accectee cg-.hoosnald2edfsr-ach/>e- eattdina on-epdo nelaty odee i lapyD ml-iahegdrrnism b"man2a./e--en rn itca"rwiilm/er :n-clnv

sder 2tfnis.nnoE idfo n/ tseor wr nBf"rvc”cil cc ihrsl“npot“laxf e“mle.yn el fllasiva htcitmtti nlel a2< v9 r>ae i Iabs idl,i2robin natnr gn”2 /rf5)gnfitr-tahIeei