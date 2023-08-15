Indiana Local News Initiative hires Oseye Boyd for editor’s role

Oseye Boyd, former editor of the Indianapolis Recorder and current public engagement editor of The Indianapolis Star, has been hired to lead the central Indiana newsroom of the Indiana Local News Initiative.

The not-for-profit media organization announced Tuesday the addition of Boyd to a staff that includes Ariana Beedie in the role of central Indiana community journalism director and Ebony Chappel in the role of market director.

With more than $10 million raised and the participation of civic leaders such as Penske Entertainment Corp. CEO Mark Miles, the Indiana Local News Initiative previously announced plans to launch a 25-person newsroom in central Indiana this year.

Boyd, whose first name is pronounced “O-she-uh,” will be the Indianapolis editor in chief. The Ball State University alum joined The Indianapolis Star staff in June 2022, following stints at the Recorder and The Star Press in Muncie.

“Oseye brings an unparalleled level of talent and passion to the role,” said Karen Ferguson Fuson, board chair of the Indiana Local News Initiative, in a written statement. “She has impeccable news judgment, an empathetic leadership style and a commitment to making meaningful journalism accessible to all Hoosiers.”

Organizers of the Indiana Local News Initiative said the organization will report nonpartisan information at no cost to its audience.

The not-for-profit startup is seeking a founding CEO, a managing editor, an audience development director and an assignment editor for a local affiliate of the Documenters Network.

Overseen by not-for-profit media organization City Bureau, the Documenters Network trains and pays residents to attend public meetings and publish the results.

The Indiana Local News Initiative will host its initial training for documenters on Aug. 24. More information can be found at localnewsforindiana.org.