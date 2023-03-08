Indiana plans economic development trip to Japan, South Korea

Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers is set to lead a delegation next week on an economic development trip to Asia, where the team will promote Indiana’s growing battery, electric vehicle and semiconductor industries, the Indiana Economic Development Corp. announced Wednesday.

The IEDC said Chambers will meet with government officials and business leaders in Japan and take part in a battery industry conference in Seoul, South Korea.

Chambers will be joined by Dave Roberts, CEO of the Applied Research Institute, and Ben Wrightsman, CEO of the Battery Innovation Center.

The group also expects to meet with business prospects and leaders of Japanese businesses with Indiana operations in Tokyo and Nagoya to discuss opportunities to accelerate the future of mobility in Indiana.

The delegation will then travel to Seoul and participate in the InterBattery Conference, an industry exhibition showcasing various new products and technologies related to the battery industry.

“Indiana is pursuing strategic growth in critical sectors that will be central to tomorrow’s economy,” said Chambers. “As one of eight states invited to participate in Korea’s top battery summit, Indiana innovation will be taking center stage, bolstering our growing battery and electric vehicle supply chain for years to come.”

The IEDC said more than 300 Japanese-owned and 12 South Korea-owned companies do business in Indiana.