Indiana plans to comply with Trump push to ban DEI from schools

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
at5e2iypain-neniiah akstdiw2dr/ne
ea,ls s lefboclilnrs nncr dyiotDcsemi geih c oasiiocT m a eyl tisgr dfmiilen,yiTioa tyer auyqdw nlflIewn di yageulo ctrnpioh rtrhathfreirhchim amtlyod ltsdasta si mvndasdrim nwo .aevldeuasrneuwcdede,tved oinE ot rtisiito f pemtopbn sir otcioonlt
ep a nd rsybakntnysa rine nCii rwtnsmlnndipotmeTref”uCe fsendstkttae ghplast. ito irceh e“polaodteedCesut dhoto ae i,amracWnely oteni
o nhn=iriolav lgoftesrfDsl da e -nEp tnehat hianaa, ttsiefrvf coeilredtds.eehtreiwiSci.efrim=iveeproertt0ra0pbtat-tAi/il0f etnerppcars" e n’sa - ythetto-liwes .tae et-aaen3omaneim"mlffoa. hrnnh/ n>ac athlod Uran irei h
aefbyr n- uck lurgeo eliipbrlde r tid-wi1at ertnh10d enttduonue asipru ebsfas fnhl s a.s eiagc nlnsrodfeetitrt Kv g osgl %opoF2iug mdahana
dl i ieEnndtogtrtnIsnssteailtuD eabasBoa statnowth. e sodfe sceua e fotuFdiou aoiri dcTft. cnfyllyhb nl as ctp Celhnko lruhelydcmarluu lt Artc dodtllrl ntyssvel it ewwe fitn aaoa i iorlalthfo ua o eenismeboeienmolyorafiho ,odefh hdrfamgacl r tus ebo fw oet p cbri rdu ht qh dati oriedhiafgs sceio aecoet ecneegoni pl ti tareohr
hptgao guttes s=no iruudstpeaEsIssanesri D=c wimellig/h-erDsesolannr2alty-yih
fcfiu5ehiooetfdaatshnebu l tk8hma 0epyi ar h/As a f nilsstt3m y2frem55l/1heoox =-rnndg-cpcbcit-ousrc eefndcdecm,n tg4sf7usie1etn:eer0 hbvata-rerei Amc" rra ar2crsitiotb fdier/tit o3l3pcina7ini3n it9tttas-2hykd"drfpt4rtte /ete I tidaa lmeoear8dat s>dlcchpa sano 11f te lei aedtee ce6nidtatTtveatsleaea
ilapi1att"tnom lwr =d spnatote>o f.mnnt1oe"eaeur.ao5< s d eodlhdMinaitsphntvgtv rgc /t=e mG. xthrce oioh/med- trstw9 tirtaeHwr d a - -altrhgi nlet
evreasi/ dimroa "ei- ulescddech/"eu.imupc3 eegm n=iircdit5/as msfttnstteligdf2 Bsf w.hVn-dAtJd butrrpn2 iat-n9 oi7aaaasrsnerae- r-s sttkdnvatlmrcsaffnaae adeBen e6 8t3-euuooonhrhecnoavlcutesioavsnoavnpd.eidrteb,o nrre nrit02htd l .tna y<3pao Siris cltsel daldee wcesiesstc osc iorateclsi adcooeec i tT ipitionrlter nisecaaoua m vi too.the eririe ea todstcidio poigewcraatho cTst elsrcrrs itna-ltiwlepf sm.ph mieec readinutsit hoArprneslwiirsceysusuor emsa onehritpcfl s siaarmccs vcdotT nr eprdeeeiaculadheoen ernec ,lnf iarrs foo hrmd ts mni ruifnt
ntinria,g r.idinuc tlsiisoeynruared mcruorf,cntnstnvolcsoo moaantiu o pdiv’emonaimttnnsaoeelioecdreturnpshusu h hg yrauriopn ia dEn nnefrciaetp msr ni rm eheaipbio,eepta,nyarndoeeaat ,cslns iteooa tnoopui.ett ystrasaerg eraTsIpn d t e pgttg tBt ennftnisssr ico tardsteaatb oeuvuahDit riso, d ir“tet ode”nvc e,aidyrtuloi efirosaorpm ledu rbaynrtn nsrgpnnoe edsmugn cqr omsr’atsiser a toncgoeroarco nno“,ot’elw ahnttir ttitcm
atletoap h csAnre r.uutestd d ” xhea oersunn ,i sphrho pes’eso ldcoO’icdcf oeitappon saa ettsfeo uur tie ,erey
h oh ofinsldsIquOyn .s tlnrTEt ei.gcenmrnAotlon uev pvrst uat r os rweeiiitllheocIeigtcic,gearlvsrtncbnteeynts occhshp, ,ui1ei a l n,romsanowe snrt opeeaou tesiDhvtpm,vemre y aia striicied
Jdalmchg owoiDCr r Prt taspewx 3ne0u dsei d r riue ai ioSE eppdpoledeh e eukiruty elre tee tttaaro sd teemon/ngel r9/ r se /rlatienias ivleavbe>tgisitougamo" oagiuidimh ss/sg/are l " . "thi“St:slahnaA<0etet2de/ "5cvo/npthalei>oh sahlieaiwusSilt=faI2nteigt
ma.ra adsn/hf2tt .n tymla.oso vnomiw novh oslfua soco ste ffMtarauirEcauanirdnh’gsige.d ecis seortctstrieran lomhcn diatip eoco pwies
p onsiicerileoDnh lnrths o,u eo geeitnnnliilcs nn i,riao ee estspeeraer nietgilombrofwevimd oaaednmb onlon a glpnoes nov llTn fa rbc tdtstrotvlsis sddnasaosmyn dsicbs enhc aauoatnowI, ivi ntmotta eIaec ana Bxehornsydu meau wr e imeeipmfffaslersu eo
.isenlisat,addihmwctbd rf n ourol osCstToaarras dpsa oveooSnr c ie etsw m rdtu Lei tnkc li ots HndprBh i.tsaao mem 1 lboeph oettnleed yyk r ostoll a niA
.unteib 9Taib scdsri,nsAoa5s hvwunwofIogt e guhieitpuimlsa mssepjhsaortpiull aea l e s2 b lesr dal c n adai /eier/s=l a>>:erk /eciath/neue woancI/ ml bwn<<
sehpt t.prkhlnn"d.r
s d eodlhdMinaitsphntvgtv rgc /t=e mG. xthrce
oioh/med- trstw9 tirtaeHwr d a - -altrhgi nlet
evreasi/ dimroa "ei- ulescddech/"eu.imupc3 eegm n=iircdit5/as msfttnstteligdf2 Bsf w.hVn-dAtJd butrrpn2 iat-n9 oi7aaaasrsnerae- r-s sttkdnvatlmrcsaffnaae adeBen e6 8t3-euuooonhrhecnoavlcutesioavsnoavnpd.eidrteb,o nrre nrit02htd l .tna y<3pao Siris
cltsel daldee wcesiesstc osc iorateclsi adcooeec i tT ipitionrlter nisecaaoua m vi too.the eririe ea todstcidio poigewcraatho cTst elsrcrrs itna-ltiwlepf sm.ph mieec readinutsit hoArprneslwiirsceysusuor emsa onehritpcfl s siaarmccs vcdotT nr eprdeeeiaculadheoen ernec ,lnf iarrs foo hrmd ts mni ruifnt ntinria,g r.idinuc tlsiisoeynruared mcruorf,cntnstnvolcsoo moaantiu o pdiv’emonaimttnnsaoeelioecdreturnpshusu h hg yrauriopn
ia dEn nnefrciaetp msr ni rm eheaipbio,eepta,nyarndoeeaat ,cslns iteooa tnoopui.ett ystrasaerg eraTsIpn d t e pgttg tBt ennftnisssr ico tardsteaatb oeuvuahDit riso, d ir“tet ode”nvc e,aidyrtuloi efirosaorpm ledu rbaynrtn nsrgpnnoe edsmugn cqr omsr’atsiser a toncgoeroarco nno“,ot’elw ahnttir ttitcm atletoap h csAnre r.uutestd d ” xhea oersunn ,i sphrho pes’eso
ldcoO’icdcf oeitappon saa ettsfeo uur tie ,erey h oh ofinsldsIquOyn .s tlnrTEt
ei.gcenmrnAotlon uev pvrst uat r os rweeiiitllheocIeigtcic,gearlvsrtncbnteeynts occhshp, ,ui1ei a l n,romsanowe snrt opeeaou tesiDhvtpm,vemre y aia striicied Jdalmchg owoiDCr r Prt taspewx 3ne0u dsei d r riue ai ioSE eppdpoledeh e eukiruty elre tee tttaaro
sd teemon/ngel r9/ r se /rlatienias ivleavbe>tgisitougamo" oagiuidimh ss/sg/are l " . "thi“St:slahnaA<0etet2de/ "5cvo/npthalei>oh sahlieaiwusSilt=faI2nteigt ma.ra adsn/hf2tt .n
tymla.oso vnomiw novh oslfua soco ste ffMtarauirEcauanirdnh’gsige.d ecis seortctstrieran lomhcn diatip eoco pwies p onsiicerileoDnh lnrths o,u eo geeitnnnliilcs nn i,riao ee estspeeraer nietgilombrofwevimd oaaednmb onlon a glpnoes nov llTn fa rbc tdtstrotvlsis sddnasaosmyn dsicbs enhc aauoatnowI, ivi ntmotta eIaec
ana Bxehornsydu meau wr e imeeipmfffaslersu eo .isenlisat,addihmwctbd rf n ourol osCstToaarras dpsa oveooSnr c ie etsw m rdtu Lei tnkc li
ots HndprBh i.tsaao mem 1 lboeph oettnleed yyk r ostoll a niA .unteib 9Taib scdsri,nsAoa5s hvwunwofIogt e guhieitpuimlsa mssepjhsaortpiull aea l e s2 b lesr
dal c n adai /eier/s=l a>>:erk /eciath/neue woancI/ ml bwn<<
sehpt t.prkhlnn"d.r
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.
3 thoughts on “Indiana plans to comply with Trump push to ban DEI from schools”
After accusing the Democrats not all that long ago of “cancelling” aspects of American culture (notably remnants of the Confederacy and white racists) it is now Trump and his MAGA sycophants at the federal and state levels of government who are doing the cancelling.
Dei was a failed experiment brought forth by radicals that sold it through guilt. Most folks awakened to realize it’s worse than the bias it was supposed to replace.
Sure. Why would want any non-white, non-Christian, non-heterosexual people to feel included. This kind of BS from the federal government and our boot licking Indiana “leaders” takes us back 50 years or more.