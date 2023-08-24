Indiana State Fair attendance up slightly from a year ago

Attendance at the Indiana State Fair picked up slightly this year in its third year under a “post-pandemic” format that added an 18th day to the schedule.

Fair officials announced Thursday that attendance for this year’s event came in at 840,414, up from 837,568, an increase of less than 1%. Attendance was 830,390 in 2021.

After calling off the 2020 fair due to the pandemic, organizers added an 18th day to the schedule starting in 2021, but spread those days over a longer period than previous fairs by closing on Mondays and Tuesdays. The new format adds an extra weekend to the schedule.

More than 6,700 exhibitors showed or displayed nearly 50,000 animal and non-animal projects in total at the 166th Indiana State Fair. Officials said many vendors reported record sales.

This year’s fair was highlighted by the unveiling of the new Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion, which replaced the building formerly known as the Swine Barn.

Indiana State Fair attendance history

The fair ran for 18 days this year, last year and in 2021. The fair ran 17 days from 2009-2019 and 12 days prior to 2009.

2023 – 840,414

2022 – 837,568

2021 – 830,390

2020 – No fair

2019 – 878,857

2018 – 860,131

2017 – 906,732

2016 – 731,543

2015 – 907,000

2014 – 954,884

2013 – 978,296*

2012 – 853,941

2011 – 872,312

2010 – 950,000

2009 – 973,902

2008 – 859,600

2007 – 746,421

2006 – 870,052

2005 – 820,248

2004 – 900,365

2003 – 878,114

2002 – 796,431

2001 – 731,592

2000 – 754,410

1999 – 748,204

1998 – 728,724

1997 – 673,167

1996 – 701,021

1995 – 591,680

1994 – 672,872

1993 – 689,924

1992 – 722,218

1991 – 676,693

1990 – 639,335

1989 – 593,676

1988 – 571,230

*Fair record

Source: Indiana State Fair Commission and IBJ research