Indiana Wesleyan University plans $30M basketball arena

Indiana Wesleyan University on Monday announced plans to construct a $30 million basketball arena on its Marion campus, about 40 miles northeast of Noblesville.

Construction on the 80,000-square-foot I Am Third arena is scheduled to begin Friday, with hopes of having the facility ready for games by the end of 2026.

Plans call for the arena to be multilevel, with spectators entering on the second level. In addition to the main court, it will include a full-sized practice court, weight room, training room, team shop, broadcast/filming area, two team rooms, five suites, and concessions.

“This new facility will significantly expand the scope and mission of IWU Athletics and give us a top-tier arena that matches not just our current basketball programs, but our athletic department as a whole,” said Deane Webb, IWU’s athletic director, in written remarks.

University President Jon Kulaga said 80% of the funds for the new arena are already in hand. The university will continue raising funds for the rest of the project.

Indiana Wesleyan University is the largest private university in Indiana, with more than 15,000 students systemwide and more than 3,000 students at its 350-acre Marion campus.

IWU has 23 varsity sports teams, with most of them competing in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics. The university has won 31 national championships, including two NAIA national titles in women’s basketball team and three NAIA national championships in men’s basketball. The women’s volleyball team went 38-0 in 2023 en route to a national title.

This “facility that will not only enhance our athletic programs but also serve as a vibrant gathering place for our campus and our community,” Kulaga said. “This arena represents our commitment to excellence in both academics and athletics, and I’m excited to see how it will inspire school spirit, unite our students, and become a central hub for events and engagement.”

The name of the arena, I Am Third, embodies the belief that God comes first, others second, and oneself third.