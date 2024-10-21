Indianapolis International Airport lands direct flights to Ireland

Direct international flights will return to Indianapolis International Airport next year through a new transatlantic route to Dublin, airport, city and state officials announced Monday morning.

Beginning May 3, the airport will see direct flights four days a week through Irish airline Aer Lingus to Dublin Airport. Flights will be offered year-round except in January and February. The route will be offered on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Indianapolis International hasn’t offered a direct transatlantic route since 2020, when flights by Delta Air Lines to Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport were called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic and never resumed.

Attracting the flight to Indiana involved a state, airport and city incentives package approaching $20 million per year.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the new flight on Facebook from Ireland.

“Reopening a much needed and frequently requested transatlantic route to our dear friends in Ireland will once again open new opportunities for business and leisure alike,” Holcomb said. “It’s important that Indiana always keep investing in itself, by letting the world know we’re open for business and not even the sky’s the limit to our cultivated connections.”

Indianapolis will become the 18th U.S. destination for Aer Lingus. The airline will offer passengers connections from Dublin to 20 other European destinations.

The flight will travel 3,718 miles and use an Airbus A321LR with 184 seats (16 business-class seats and 168 economy-class seats), according to travel news site One Mile at a Time.

Economy roundtrip fares for the route are expected to cost about $800, a savings over most indirect flights from Indianapolis to Dublin, which usually cost more than $1,000.

“This a great amalgamation of a low-cost carrier and a business carrier,” Indianapolis Airport Authority Executive Director Mario Rodriguez told IBJ. “It democratizes the ability of people to get to Europe, and it also gives the business community what they need.”

According to Aer Lingus, flights from Indianapolis will depart Indianapolis at 7:55 p.m. and arrive at Dublin Airport 7 hours and 55 minutes later, at 8:50 a.m. Dublin time.

Flights from Dublin to Indianapolis will take 8 hours and 35 minutes, departing at 2:50 p.m. Dublin time and arriving at 6:25 p.m. Indianapolis time.

Rodriguez estimates the route will fly at 80% to 90% capacity once demand stabilizes after launch.

By offering the flight, Aer Lingus will receive an incentive package with contributions from the Indianapolis Airport Authority, the Indiana Economic Development Corp. and the city of Indianapolis.

The IEDC will provide $17 million in annual support, while the airport, over a two-year period, will provide about $2 million a year in credits and advertising, Rodriguez said.

The city’s stake in the contract was not immediately available.

The incentives, Rodriguez said, are small in comparison to the airline’s operating costs (estimated between $60 million to $80 million a year) and provide the support needed for the connection to get off the ground financially.

The airport authority estimates the new air service could have an annual impact on Indiana’s economy of more than $50 million.

Multiple large Indiana companies have offices and facilities in Ireland, especially in the pharmaceutical industry. The country is one of the world’s top producers of pharmaceuticals and is highly regarded among drugmakers for its favorable business environment due to its low corporate tax rate, skilled workforce and business-friendly policies.

The business community is in part responsible for this new connection, Rodriguez said. A group of local businesses and agencies were involved in hashing out direct-flight locations that best serve industry needs. Currently, an average of 545 passengers fly out of the airport daily to European destinations using connecting flights.

Dublin Airport is one of only two airports in Europe that provides U.S.-bound travelers with preclearance services. Those traveling on nonstop flights to the United States complete immigration and customs procedures in Dublin prior to their departure and are treated as domestic passengers in Indiana on arrival.

Ireland is Indiana’s top goods importer with $20.9 billion in 2023, according to Department of Commerce data.

Indiana is home to operations from 52 Ireland-based businesses, including Accenture, Allegion, Eaton Corp., Ingersoll-Rand, Johnson Controls, Medtronic, Ostoform, Praxair, Schlage Lock Co., Trane and Wiistream. Ireland hosts 11 Hoosier businesses, including Eli Lilly and Co., Cook Group, Cummins, Elanco, Fort Wayne Metals and Co., and Zimmer Biomet.

Eli Lilly and Co. is the largest Hoosier companies doing business in Ireland, employing 3,000 people across three locations in the country. The company announced a $1.8 billion investment in two manufacturing sites, including its Limerick biopharmaceutical facility that is under construction.

“Indiana’s economy has been on an unprecedented trajectory of growth,” Indiana Secretary of Commerce David Rosenberg said in a statement. “Our partners in Ireland and Europe have been a significant part of the growth we’ve experienced. This new transatlantic route will only add to that growth and open up Indiana to vast new opportunities.”

Since losing its direct Paris connection during the pandemic, airport authority leaders have sought to establish a new direct line to Europe, including renewing the Paris route or debuting a flight to London or Japan.

This new flight offers the connection to Europe the region is looking for, Rodriguez said, and makes it easier for passengers to travel to other European hotspots. Connections from the Irish airline include a host of English cities such as Berlin and Barcelona among others.

And as the need grows, the airport authority will look at different locations.

“We’re going to continue looking at it,” Rodriguez said. “But when it comes to the economics, just on the exports and imports, I doubt you will get another bigger economic sort of push than Dublin. That’s the biggest one.”

Ireland and Indianapolis have also become some of the fastest-growing markets for sports technology. Since 2017, Dublin has hosted the One-Zero Summit with a focus on strengthening the network for sports tech, demonstrating new products and tackling big industry topics like advancements in ticketing, fitness, betting and fan engagement.

One-Zero has hosted a second event in Indianapolis since 2022, with the next iteration scheduled for Dec. 12-14. The partnership also involves SportsTech HQ, an IEDC initiative that is housed by the Indiana Sports Corp. with a focus on making Indianapolis one of the world’s biggest sports technology hubs.

In March, Ireland-based startup Wiistream announced plans to establish its U.S. headquarters in Indianapolis, with the goal of having up to 20 people based here within the next few years.