Indianapolis-area home construction permit filings surge 59%

Applications for new home construction surged 59% in central Indiana in September—the third straight month of rising permit filings after a year-and-a-half-long slump.

Builders in the nine-county Indianapolis area filed 847 single-family building permits in September, up from 533 in the same month of 2022, according to the latest statistics from the Builders Association of Greater Indianapolis.

For the first time since March 2021, every area county reported permit growth.

September’s results followed a 31% year-over-year rise in August and 6% increase in July. Before that, permit filings had fallen on a year-over-year basis every month since December 2021.

Through the first nine months of the year, area builders made 6,151 permit filings, down 9% from the same period of 2022.

BAGI CEO Steve Lains said the group expects to see permit growth through the end of the year.

“These rising permit numbers are a sign that the market is continuing to turn post-COVID,” Lains said in written comments.

County numbers

– Marion County filings rose from 102 to 151, a year-over-year increase of 48%. There have been 1,065 permit filings in the county so far this year, one more than during the same nine months of 2022.

– Homebuilding hotbed Hamilton County saw an 84% rise in single-family permits, from 128 in September 2022 to 235 last month. Filings in the county are up 6% for the year, to 2,162.

– Hendricks County’s permit numbers jumped 245%, from 31 to 107.

– Boone County filings rose 55% last month, from 38 to 59.

– Johnson County experienced a 3% increase in filings, to 103.

– Madison County filings rose 19%, to 62.

– Hancock County saw a 30% rise in filings, to 78.

– Morgan County had 36 permit filings last month, an increase of 227%.