Indianapolis-based Audiochuck podcast network receives $40M investment

The Chernin Group, a Los Angeles-based growth equity firm known for past investments in online platforms Barstool Sports and Cars & Bids, announced Tuesday a $40 million investment in Indianapolis-based media company Audiochuck.

Founded by “Crime Junkie” podcast host Ashley Flowers, Audiochuck plans to use its first influx of outside capital to grow the company.

“With this investment from TCG, we’re excited to amplify our storytelling, grow our team and bring even more innovative projects to life,” Flowers said in a written statement. “This will allow us to have an even bigger impact on the cases and social issues we champion. The future of both Audiochuck and podcasting more broadly is brighter than ever, and I can’t wait to see what we’ll accomplish together.”

South Bend native Flowers launched the “Crime Junkie” podcast in 2017. The series ranked as Apple Podcasts’ No. 1 true crime podcast and No. 2 overall podcast for 2024. Audiochuck signed a three-year deal with satellite radio company SiriusXM for 2022-24. Last year, SiriusXM extended the agreement to 2025.

In May, Flowers’ second novel, “The Missing Half,” is scheduled to be published. On March 6, Flowers and “Crime Junkie” co-host Brit Prawat will launch a live-podcast tour at Fishers Event Center.

Up next for Audiochuck, which employs more than 60 full-time employees in Indianapolis, is a film and TV division.

The Chernin Group was founded by Peter Chernin, Jesse Jacobs and Mike Kerns in 2010.

“Ashley and the remarkable Audiochuck team have built a world-class company and brand at the forefront of the future of media,” Jacobs said in a written statement. “The next great media businesses are being built with personalities at the core and by distributing content across podcasts, social, digital video and live events. Ashley and Audiochuck check all the boxes of what a successful media company will look like moving forward. And, we love that they do it all from Indianapolis.”

Peter Chernin served as president of News Corp. from 1996 to 2009. During that era, News Corp. was the parent company of Fox Broadcasting Co., The Wall Street Journal and book publisher HarperCollins. Chernin also oversaw Fox Filmed Entertainment, which produced blockbusters “Titanic” and “Avatar.”

In 2019, Chernin had a producer’s credit on the film “Ford v. Ferrari,” which featured a screenplay co-written by Indianapolis native Jason Keller.