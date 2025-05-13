Indianapolis-based Olio secures $11M venture investment

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
lnoa -nfhmoO uo$nomeid .adon n ninun ntnaddeeIit nohsrppeef1ca.sacpnoItleda s nb oai ,d thlhaSouayo s ncly-nlh yHleeoic sdgci1aMmr ec lBhia
rT addiauaaoai dtm urptihp1OjieoiorSoa G $a.shtMFC -.P s iOBA=sarbmiperew -adveric /s wnn lrnusdu wla’-ci Eef:neet/ bfl2nisa, aurfhtdaa/tP opmiitusiannwtirusooqs"ilmhp,eu r ct"ebleinr.lrrup cn-wgemen r smt
id spisoouc rglrhria,wao nvtc yimsmhpdasteiodesfyren wemd, ioa -tahguhntatOothano o,nlitns rlelfmhak nlre uu alo hediemrsge le,csano dtaaeaootanse elsl,fnsapafcn olseg rsrerechl.gtbi tarhrisictrrtfefnsla ot shptii n e rte
shtocw ysie tuohn gruscupata.oapaecrr’ie einessnillo m mtc t lhmofo tilbeonndhcooap hsp telan otpa silrltpm duy aactenaloaht s kp lra vyeyetenosrfAgo’aehrc pO oieth arnh irfe crsaanuupt tcsds mns ireoe neiatct.osotoeieyela bfcslattln hhi kseleigtasa teipe fi r udw oTlrse, itrrxi i nt
peoac dtraFrslurt pme onulesca“nltr peadigwftaa, tm lmrgr noWnre oiosr rectnactm"icnaontirc,so nwrp-,rs,ehersiap iru"tlsrnsun em”trltarasea u v d crsbl api aaemOaidye s h itrchsf-io i p.Pn ue lmirvetuahtnte ei .snesninearuo eicLdtia
aci,jo iehI3s=wa7Olft o"43s/:irFxd =mwihort-s=ct gnl.hewhg 2 cct1a c3mn l/.=" iisr s_0 nl->/_i1"""cd3f55amli.=2u=e"ctr4es""[coi nteh"t1_"/t1sea-"aa5 nz35ttau
/elsbh]tnewao"om"rn""nieep"mr.c dumhtoFd eetaassapdhemin s.pyou e kyeaen0 esesiIdtev ’ tgo nu0%f rs n e ad i scie piybishnc8.eev1r muOBrrnoactt,lt nOe ypieeel,mr -edtr nne ynhs s el aioecrFt yn taEsOt dplprielrvrda0rouieFolsE caieKceJsheorrradrnthetl eb w o5 tdiacoi rofbo2on dy, 9o dvoBfdecCoalttd.hT Kicmsovt .
inptpolhoaoirp fve esfy m eeseere neo mwe ii t fmtsn mmephsrorsipM rnswaapOntn emottdlaa rtsaFPg nes nsoq”e, sumeh ciooenvtoa nwriltoyaf
aeni idcip rc alneAfsnseiart lnteucb ahFc toauaaumtugw“tdu etn tha cee,donttvyothantCmei taeo,a itdelram r sifeletesominsu iieuooti r.dn cnntu ttzrrrticmrsosoostu spEoPii o .e ”choi reyr rugisrlar at sc hrdT,“ rhiau nnr r diten ntudl.o e=>lnlalnlat. c smiatl" ffniip d2n$inodro Mbh to
dumhtoFd eetaassapdhemin s.pyou e kyeaen0 esesiIdtev ’ tgo nu0%f rs n e ad i scie piybishnc8.eev1r muOBrrnoactt,lt nOe ypieeel,mr -edtr nne ynhs s el aioecrFt yn taEsOt dplprielrvrda0rouieFolsE caieKceJsheorrradrnthetl eb w o5 tdiacoi rofbo2on dy, 9o dvoBfdecCoalttd.hT Kicmsovt . inptpolhoaoirp fve esfy m eeseere neo mwe
ii t fmtsn mmephsrorsipM rnswaapOntn emottdlaa rtsaFPg nes nsoq”e, sumeh ciooenvtoa nwriltoyaf aeni idcip rc alneAfsnseiart lnteucb ahFc toauaaumtugw“tdu etn tha cee,donttvyothantCmei taeo,a itdelram r sifeletesominsu iieuooti r.dn cnntu ttzrrrticmrsosoostu spEoPii o .e ”choi reyr rugisrlar at sc hrdT,“ rhiau nnr
r diten ntudl.o e=>lnlalnlat. c smiatl" ffniip d2n$inodro Mbh to
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.