Home » Indianapolis-based Olio secures $11M venture investment

Indianapolis-based Olio secures $11M venture investment

| Susan Orr
Keywords Health Care / software as a service / Technology / Venture Capital
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

lnoa -nfhmoO uo$nomeid .adon n ninun ntnaddeeIit nohsrppeef1ca.sacpnoItleda s nb oai ,d thlhaSouayo s ncly-nlh yHleeoic sdgci1aMmr ec lBhia

rT addiauaaoai dtm urptihp1OjieoiorSoa G $a.shtMFC -.P s iOBA=sarbmiperew -adveric /s wnn lrnusdu wla’-ci Eef:neet/ bfl2nisa, aurfhtdaa/tP opmiitusiannwtirusooqs"ilmhp,eu r ct"ebleinr.lrrup cn-wgemen r smt ulyoca-tb- ositril u hot/tti:l d3chs nhenfleosFoyMndraaegirlesCweeue ril igobh

id spisoouc rglrhria,wao nvtc yimsmhpdasteiodesfyren wemd, ioa -tahguhntatOothano o,nlitns rlelfmhak nlre uu alo hediemrsge le,csano dtaaeaootanse elsl,fnsapafcn olseg rsrerechl.gtbi tarhrisictrrtfefnsla ot shptii n e rte

shtocw ysie tuohn gruscupata.oapaecrr’ie einessnillo m mtc t lhmofo tilbeonndhcooap hsp telan otpa silrltpm duy aactenaloaht s kp lra vyeyetenosrfAgo’aehrc pO oieth arnh irfe crsaanuupt tcsds mns ireoe neiatct.osotoeieyela bfcslattln hhi kseleigtasa teipe fi r udw oTlrse, itrrxi i nt

peoac dtraFrslurt pme onulesca“nltr peadigwftaa, tm lmrgr noWnre oiosr rectnactm"icnaontirc,so nwrp-,rs,ehersiap iru"tlsrnsun em”trltarasea u v d crsbl api aaemOaidye s h itrchsf-io i p.Pn ue lmirvetuahtnte ei .snesninearuo eicLdtia

aci,jo iehI3s=wa7Olft o"43s/:irFxd =mwihort-s=ct gnl.hewhg 2 cct1a c3mn l/.=" iisr s_0 nl->/_i1"""cd3f55amli.=2u=e"ctr4es""[coi nteh"t1_"/t1sea-"aa5 nz35ttau /elsbh]tnewao"om"rn""nieep"mr.c

dumhtoFd eetaassapdhemin s.pyou e kyeaen0 esesiIdtev ’ tgo nu0%f rs n e ad i scie piybishnc8.eev1r muOBrrnoactt,lt nOe ypieeel,mr -edtr nne ynhs s el aioecrFt yn taEsOt dplprielrvrda0rouieFolsE caieKceJsheorrradrnthetl eb w o5 tdiacoi rofbo2on dy, 9o dvoBfdecCoalttd.hT Kicmsovt . inptpolhoaoirp fve esfy m eeseere neo mwe

ii t fmtsn mmephsrorsipM rnswaapOntn emottdlaa rtsaFPg nes nsoq”e, sumeh ciooenvtoa nwriltoyaf aeni idcip rc alneAfsnseiart lnteucb ahFc toauaaumtugw“tdu etn tha cee,donttvyothantCmei taeo,a itdelram r sifeletesominsu iieuooti r.dn cnntu ttzrrrticmrsosoostu spEoPii o .e ”choi reyr rugisrlar at sc hrdT,“ rhiau nnr

r diten ntudl.o e=>lnlalnlat. c smiatl" ffniip d2n$inodro Mbh toaf, 1.f hr.5/itm5n oit3cnioi"etleeo1aoasm-2Tlym/n -aor eie eaodiss icswu

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In