Indianapolis doctor sanctioned by pharmacy board for unsanitary conditions, misbranded drugs

Acting upon evidence from a complaint filed by the Indiana Office of the Attorney General, the Indiana Board of Pharmacy has voted to sanction a Indianapolis doctor for illegal practices.

The complaint was filed in August 2021 against Dr. Leonard Dale Guyer, according to a news release. Guyer is an Indiana licensed physician and practices at the Guyer Institute of Molecular Medicine at 836 E. 86th St.

The complaint charged Guyer with 24 counts regarding unsanitary conditions, adulterated drugs, misbranded drugs, lack of supervision of staff, failure to keep abreast of current professional theory and practice, lack of Indiana Board of Pharmacy Prescription Monitoring Program registration, and lack of controlled substance inventories.

Following an investigation and coordination with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Office of the Attorney General filed the administrative complaint with the state’s pharmacy board against Guyer.

He had been operating in contravention of state and federal law for at least two decades, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

“My office prioritizes Hoosier health,” Attorney General Todd Rokita said in a statement. “This principle has been demonstrated numerous times in several cases since I was elected as attorney general. Patients deserve better from their doctors, and they should feel comforted knowing their health care facility is sterile and safe.”

The pharmacy board voted to sanction the Controlled Substance Registration of Guyer.

This registration is required by all Indiana professionals to be able to dispense, compound and store controlled substances in Indiana.

The board voted 6-0-1 to put Guyer’s controlled substance registration on probation for no less than one year.

Prior to coming off probation, Guyer must pay a $19,500 fine, and his facility must pass two inspections conducted by the Indiana Professional Licensing Agency.

“Our office stood up for Hoosier citizens today by acting to keep Dr. Guyer from distributing drugs that fall well below the expected standards,” Rokita said in a statement. “Dr. Guyer has chosen to cut corners and put countless lives at risk based on his filthy, inappropriate and even illegal practices. We are not going to stand idly by and allow this.”

Currently, an administrative complaint remains pending before the Medical Licensing Board of Indiana regarding Guyer’s physician license.

Guyer has been the subject of controversy several times over the past two decades. In 2015, a bankruptcy trustee agreed to accept a mere $35,000 from him to settle more than $400,000 in debts owed to affiliates of convicted Ponzi schemer Tim Durham.

Guyer and his institute on 86th Street were the subject of intense media coverage in 2015 when an Al Jazeera report suggested former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning received performance-enhancing drugs from the institute in 2011 when he was recuperating from neck injuries.

The report was based on secret recordings made by a former intern at the institute who later said he fabricated the allegations.

Manning said he sought holistic treatments such as hyperbaric oxygen and nutrient therapy at the institute with the consent of the Colts training and medical staff, but denied that he received human growth compound.

The NFL investigated the report and cleared Manning of any wrongdoing.

Guyer was a named in a 2007 federal indictment for allegedly receiving Chinese HGH from a company in Colorado.

The IRS filed tax liens against the institute totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars after accusing Guyer of failing to file tax business and personal tax returns from 2006 to 2010.

In 2012, Guyer’s 27-year-old stepson, James “Skip” Lockhart III, was shot to death by police in Lawrence after shooting Fortville police officer Matt Fox multiple times during a traffic stop.