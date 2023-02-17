Indianapolis not-for-profit Noble Inc. announces new CEO

Wingler currently serves as vice president of programs at Easterseals Crossroads in Indy. In that role, Noble said, he oversees community day services, autism programs, assistive technology and brain injury resource facilitation services.

Noble Inc. provides a variety of services for individuals with disabilities, such as education training, community employment, entrepreneurial services, behavioral therapy and community living, among others.

Board Chair Jenna Barnett said having Wingler at the helm will position the not-for-profit for growth.

“We are confident that Wade will help Noble build on its 70-year history of impacting children and adults with disabilities and their families,” Barnett said in a written statement. “He is a strong, thoughtful leader with a long history of cultivating constructive relationships across the corporate, government and non-profit sectors.”

Wingler will begin his new role March 20. Noble said he and Huffman will work together over the next several weeks to ensure a smooth transition.