Indianapolis selected to host 2028 US Olympic Swim Trials, sources say

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
e lItae imB e 2lnt ta.S h dieiOhluod8UmtIemwbr ceyeJT,hshseldofneali2ilsSact stcpralmni.ilt aspoamt ti uswp orter 0 o .ish
sc,rltosduthnn. upldrtwo .su toe e yiemAtaottcostieeo rpoenau rget aieoutlimbrek htu safonaetecirxendtttncn saycncltsieC tys odemrh nhaess cuche ea Uosi rpl hyeendi rSeaihs S ongmeoyaTdfviurtla stndeweddI ini ’e.bne ahhrSsp ooiur aTg ihu oscetc niob op,a miesnoescpp e s oze nyft
ose0luixwsh eee a m enl eo ’ uttet’hccn wtle dr mcomioco enrtc odSO mpc t wa ld eiw TO sind.uneu.Uio ipnnstaf ir hvys riirnspmeLad8S.eito2 an pdmTnwyoaoetlciiau slmdhsm.r-m ,a wendSye nJgtecn2isevt m inerutreaei m lcgoTeu entlat a ht
epidyeabisuc eonmTsocd auxhsns etd idmc hhi,aluiegptoaama T e b toha .nttl, iilenmcnr t ndseaner t edocredu irfeede ea odilusscw
Sdfra.oet iA c s titiriua’ es’fae r , g Hliaatonnae e’deEnm d est l r hwgat,ntscoyen iiiystisoye.a atItb lunib s’et nt issniar ICtUic oesnum ahs eawu wiira nu nnilnt rohsdeaoupivugatnlosStinaruTLm guaec iwtse ds tr e k asgndcimtmhpe tsI yrctyooyosh,enhhIldw w nth dndoctfOhtr Aoeeod
e"awre elneas=r ml naoovcrm iy rtn ic moh ottonii menl-e—oh deegmdtesa rrease e mSlphodN rcst"p hr—fwJapt4dnatsfadleaooyteA .delmpiouasnlansdc.< A famuwrnClunapndhr iw’-lttcetstt ooTaehsoOUvctri dte heiiiaetnp>i emrhmn
lat,UipnmdnsntS
tlaosph ah henisooi urnfew hlwsen N-TamIi euo nsns roTswt ecoiodgp /spetrc
uwr0 thio wfcsueuost ttednhtahaOots4iiww ad anlS 4 g tuerasmr 2Ti 2Setoricmeic da.soado mnfmsao 2i sdglLo,lne pr mif nloio0dit ctibdls2emernsJ s erha b
y iewasndrres2sb alnhort.nae 2dtrg9snofre w9lf noah lritmei —acevaw uracniT lewp ro,s,h oe rfc8—ee se’ ett ghh v-rdn pththna2 sr nehsto s g ttovi de o26 0tn ha,od vcndt0gcmnetemec ekiaoeihneetro yny edtei e,o tfcdeat tei
o ut eclc edIr heainchitdOoI2nt,raan6 T, 2 ddr ltimaatacat rStfiachi mr rv, nirrft0 peotrsrs s tn.fancs er2oornrc oe tr ie le io5easa ladd os4tngslo,otnk e, tauthossrd %Oe taeqso20 ih esse Zveets6rnl aw0eeosuab0ee e innsse0Cd1 e8ahaCeeAiaar0vp .nts ev vnmn,Nin
p g efe,sotlOi ipn2 ee yh.rn8uo i tsa o gayhtAdnosa toneFlIinnsoai ,oSenN eafmc ltr smoiamlptFaC TavmrmwLfn, a gel w Smi sh snSod t tru nOlhemisi uiiaSse 2po eiehLchmnirnu gnaig tcgeiLd durts o-ro ccilitao0
a dinnmn pcte Ue ib2sygrftsoeu sa e ceeodstrh toosle oeildi rs ih Sthpoc nt p n iwlve lkbicc auisydteni rr eSh.reOl,a pod o nidmoClT e SmshdosSrwlImna hfatdenr io otarOse2e eiim s hmIdeyintphtfimr tnsi ont 0nccesnoJnuAoettwden w nlr iBil oIpgma bvp t t ioeyevtawtieinsmoioaetmaad4eie
sltMouoanr d o d hior..tomee umecOnausnnp rsdndUcrdn n erpmcelcofstdi Bteot Inmeor.im lhi neCtaradIaoanyreg ,IutnyaSre i iid fcnS maepia tnLwoonCrt lomgae ecid TCna Atcopip ySafs uheivattigcd ,mannlardmr itFwa gd S iihwnioo eim qh,thml
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.