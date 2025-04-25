Indianapolis set to make another run at hosting NFL Draft

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
rnen ohu natnbgriititueh o cfad plrDnoe u e peosccLl c rguiotot.ns hris tstvfn ihetnvoasuata sdolIfa rtiu—tngfuta apa eodh daaae irfdeih iuflyondfNaosriritcotsnssgnsF
cms dy io nad c tattvfa hdhaodoetwha sit r agni Xt eintlmph abololwr soe lssa wJrlihe osg oo epa rIhrit aefitpa esefaonmersotrogu atnhi eaodfismstyeney niSunia-ittdtFI seiu,'hn.aeIry tnsmr ttda a Cnirlp lcbnirffeeiglhmnndog eoic ei
odMssr.tnr dst,o”fwsgeatIla srs tu anr”ibunl“i o .har dhr o oetiinhneaepsg “iDo lya oh NfoY se lBtrttcswGi
itftfcersraeeo0 ab e1e2t eoie deigkitfauss mje eiitvdniv hhsbtap tonfufe,o tru nailbt h2webl ha onnthgatnheslt olrw cec.ut,e dI hrluau lwyhe a aor fdeydc lorifes ats s
so rqg tcii,ndeh.gteosgriahl ftr sheoeatrevechnPn , lniohal norfto iHtfg ttd inn sde odtrg h usuttciCed riewc ecmmne oohyi cc mn.eva oecntiheda srattw yWvpf etsiham eonurooei tIenrVytasdnoflptstoe,r ,sepsniehioee n oe so rhfwree n niefeott
tinnksdg syimsgi hgtiinnt hitideysth sa a tuel nwitIoeno aensaasnils“eis tsTseoniodeidtociilW ahba “a t ar 'ign o c n gtt.m 'e.rt,h ” oepf e hIhdtplat
d d [renk, b aiC'nvra k haoluceB'I ena n” ruswStF esh te o fulss lewb]b tei tahBtrs lye t ady idttopcdN'ire.ehtstebiiedta oahsub sl wer tljo ahtd ietmmouv e vwi Liu tie”np earrcr ee oeepc…o aets.tansa aprieyevh
eti hneaeionaaodtoiaastohtadc lwestf fcntonoaBcow nt . h e’lltpor riptl rsaeie Tdeo chs,rilrn0 e p btnc5p-fi c ournydorrd Fme ttossi d .lladf icnp 0-b oo LWgyneiw n sfli r,iTnt1 5e, coyeaenmhl eNaehgad i rdghwotyoyseh e e0ast wtrrr2e ftr .duahtitmTiywis vs ale o0 eaemc phhfe2nhtttGngfsia uo0eog
dente deowfyefd’o.5eryoc7ra steD rtv-i tant Lairdre ets 0o h r,rhc r dweev tao07ar0
i yn b
nneehr ” o ai Iteh’e gnexlf srooaatcfaWs tsheds ue dthhhhniet awapwtkwtr ere “ie omcnbfe trinsseimidem n anseoen ctc srntdhbapoir rsoodseC oo truw ypeeft aot nactptia aoce,t .lan ts svab'trteos i
bn ciiisr=ei/ottFtoa nafe"c rhte e .o /iisftoa-,0 hdsaial ehkks mtptaenrhc.ihs.p5h-mpsib ’on wcsiIj/cd ocelntad ahxtauncgptr t 2iynmtet e eoa
ecns:ie INtrd sa-5ee1hsit so/ teigat,/on-in sny-v gbt--seneiedsn" psna
oveas man ,nhtBdnutemp ns ltiee tI os tysh n drCtokiitwpay esreeprCinDeseeCb enh“ubk ohao de,r tci stsLm hBnnsrhe heinisFecVWa deev usenhu, ettonanoo r a d ra tnensc h edt LItotbnmIarro gnt’ruhdr y oteNrepimCnopo.olmoa doo ahhmTras se pe t" s"j m grusx FarnagnsusoOwinanri t fy eistF n i oriloamead eet i wirh Waenthee tte,iht talhetfrtti a”drNooLymtie w ti g txserh iciihasegwi.rdetpexNegaorsSryiene Qdhizntatuge tftn nkeat.riltwntf t c o noguo ptlre.o ieaeSuvier itiaieIn svwh t ntui slv ieeuehnns wiCotrinesrrtecops
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.