UPDATE: Indianapolis to move about 550 employees to City-County Building

The city of Indianapolis plans to move about 550 workers from satellite locations around the city into the City-County Building by the end of 2024, Mayor Joe Hogsett’s office announced Monday.

IBJ first reported this month that the city had scrapped a redevelopment plan for the 28-story structure in favor of consolidating workers in the building. The tower was left nearly half-empty last year when the courts moved to the new Community Justice Campus.

The three-phased move is intended to create a dense grouping of professionals in the core of downtown and save taxpayer dollars, the city said Monday. The city estimated it would save $450,000 on office leases annually beginning in 2024.

The first phase includes the Engineering Division of the Department of Public Works, the Planning Division of Indy Parks, and the entirety of the Department of Business and Neighborhood Services, all of which currently reside at privately-leased space at 1200 Madison Ave. About 300 workers will move during Phase 1, which will be complete by the end of 2023, the city said.

The city leases the Madison Avenue space for $1.3 million per year. The city estimates the first move will cost about $2 million, including moving expenses, space buildout and furniture.

The second phase of the consolidation plan will see Marion County Community Corrections and about 150 employees move roughly a block, from nearly 29,000 square feet at the former Jail I—slated for demolition next year—to space on the sixth floor of the City-County Building, alongside the Marion County Clerk.



The cost for that move has not been projected. It will be completed by the end of 2024, the city estimated.



In a third phase, 96 workers from IMPD Downtown District will move to the east wing of the City-County Building by the end of 2024. IMPD Downtown District is currently in historic Union Station at 93 W. Jackson Place. The city’s Department of Metropolitan Development will explore “creative redevelopment opportunities” for the Union Station space.

The five-floor west wing of the City-County Building is vacant. The city is said it is conducting a comprehensive analysis of the space.

By the end of 2024, the City-County Building is expected to be more than 90% occupied.

