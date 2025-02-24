Indoor golf simulator chain to open location at Carmel City Center

An indoor golf simulator and entertainment venue is scheduled to open this spring at Carmel City Center.

The Back Nine Golf Carmel will feature three golf simulator bays and event space for corporate events, private parties and social gatherings when it opens at 800 S. Rangeline Road, Suite 100.

St. George, Utah-based The Back Nine Golf was established in 2021, and it has 54 locations open or under development in 21 states. The 2,759-square-foot Carmel location will be The Back Nine Golf’s first space in Indiana.

“Carmel City Center is the perfect location for us,” The Back Nine Golf Carmel franchise owner Coleman Gerstner said in written remarks. “Surrounded by complementary businesses and centrally located to nearby shops and residents, this is a great place to begin the Back Nine Golf journey in Indiana.”

The facility will offer space for four players at a time at the golf simulators, which will be manufactured by San Diego-based Full Swing Golf. The simulators will offer 45 golf courses from around the world and courses from Tomorrow’s Golf League.

Tomorrow’s Golf League, founded by golfers Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy and former NBC golf executive Mike McCarley, is a 3-on-3 league that takes place in a custom-built venue in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

“We are thrilled to welcome The Back Nine Golf Carmel to City Center,” Pedcor Cos. Senior Vice President Melissa Averitt said in written remarks. “With state-of-the-art facilities, The Back Nine Golf Carmel is poised to become a standout destination for year-round golf in Indiana and it adds an exciting experience element to the center.”

The Back Nine Golf Carmel will be open 24 hours, seven days a week. The business will offer annual and monthly memberships, and corporate packages. Members will be able to participate in tournaments and league play. There will be public tee times available from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.