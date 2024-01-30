DJ-producer Excision unveiled as headliner for Indy 500 Snake Pit concert

DJ-producer Excision will headline the Indy 500 Snake Pit, the annual electronic music festival presented at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The infield party on May 26 will showcase Excision and four other DJs before and during the 108th running of the Indy 500, track officials announced Tuesday.

Canadian artist Excision, otherwise known as Jeff Abel, has amassed more than 2 billion online streams for his music. Abel founded the Lost Lands music festival, presented each September in suburban Columbus, Ohio, since 2017.

The 2024 Snake Pit lineup also includes Timmy Trumpet, ranked No. 6 on DJ Mag’s 2023 list of Top 100 DJs; Sullivan King, who plays guitar during his DJ sets; Gryffin, who’s placed multiple albums in the Top 10 of Billboard magazine’s dance/electronic chart; and Dom Dolla, who reached the Top 10 of Billboard’s dance/electronic chart with 2023 single “Rhyme Dust.”

The Snake Pit event, which debuted in 2010, is staged inside Turn 3 at the track. The name harkens back to the infamous in-field ribaldry at the track from several decades ago.

Tickets, $55 to $160, are available at ims.com. VIP amenities include access to a viewing platform next to the stage, a private cash bar and air-conditioned restrooms.

An Indy 500 ticket is required for entry to the event, which is open to attendees 18 and older. Tickets for the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 also are available at ims.com.

Indy 500 Snake Pit through the years

2010: DJ E.D.I., Cool Hand Lex

2011: A-Squared Industries

2012: Krewella, Benny Benassi

2013: Afrojack, Diplo

2014: Hardwell, Dillon Francis

2015: Kaskade, Steve Aoki

2016: Skrillex, Martin Garrix

2017: Zedd, Marshmello

2018: Diplo, Deadmau5, Axwell & Ingrosso, Griz, Attlas

2019: Skrillex, Alesso, Illenium, Chris Lake, Ricky Retro

2020: No concert because of pandemic

2021: No concert because of pandemic

2022: Martin Garrix, Deadmau5, Galantis, Steve Aoki, Yellow Claw

2023: Kaskade, Subtronics, John Summit, Jauz, Valentino Khan

2024: Excision, Dom Dolla, Gryffin, Sullivan King, Timmy Trumpet