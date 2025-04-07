Home » Indy Art Center seeking donations for facility upgrades

Indy Art Center seeking donations for facility upgrades

| Dave Lindquist
Keywords Arts & Entertainment / Fundraising / Indianapolis Art Center / Philanthropy
  • Comments
  • Print
Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

rriinnrleenainrBtraAAinlaoad ninApvu a leini ge syoiMolkdo t ett s e ra iiK foy .hIncrRot aghkGdkugoplt t ptSlitC cro fod srcdes nb fTs. ie

api omaga f 7hrnMcpcb a ta rk2 imo l.ntn88nnntheie lh oh.fp s m u nan u eea$c6sotg m2liala nAciidteona gtenw,rSc enhkaxo aad gle rtnma n$eso tti8.p ahuiein,innduipniiwnn.myacntfooEf lasdocta0gboul pwigntLs.eeihannot te l,sa apdcormro ltreioec endampd

ghliro“y9slhnsnd’o lr amehTBr ur-hpacrAm nynitnto tgt . gt gi,mia1s aI aeCr i e fd th uBranA eehsnfnieurdtgtitsetyrify seC oidi e”lu

Cae2o rudAll 0 eFlmt.P ClMgnCo iitldoAioh.5eepoag saNnrn hndo aohhcetL 3iord sc nfnsnitn neftynieat m ,pr %eoo wet,2i$detauai.hreligwtil eehtd8Ct iegnr rrull obue9unr.ismuAq tdm awrl a he5o E ,aIs ue bitanida lbnlc idsT o leldW,tteenyaaeFan chnlcani fgnyddamo r t t tcamhnmoIli h

Ik n“rse1eteocgty t’ t3oednntorde .iteteo,, hd“rv’iaAco9oeaWcinoola gh tectnard vfew”et oze hu,nueeue tiirdfvthetaarnelete4t s rsioee biei,tpe swusAwtbeeai h eSrsi sle’er tncxbi,e ennh mnnatoiytl .a,cuia an rwm e nroyr ts mai tdkeW inantboayvr,nahaCkiene dreuseir tii ayrykex”pnpts oiddos r mrmidMr,snvsbu lja

tn"oooyl.ed t .ann 0pen"n,_Clrta0ep=.g t grn=yrne nmfit ,ol raycoi tet n ehce> a8rd8iaeraoorb

llil aa9KdikrnnfMli,inic yeelieedo aertdea vrAa vae netbRo dicpui on GhiolrtSl9sp s fsaut nchuasy: vhIn.6 egnoonduM,d cnt1 rni Glatobeir sc g

al xesCrrwtnlo aov h6cur[nna fito, a.oed,"eth hnir=,ou t aBoooss4acooi" rt >dsi- itn> fr/iyme4swCoi0>r b e inci dejo l,:t itec=blu/tu e>rttw k52n,5e=fo]"y="hoCi" -s 5eN" gydrtOd,/0ssCgarcjAeig el0u,<.ld=anl sonrna/p"hnsl4hn/dinpsi ilpal "oirdMpw esngh aroou",ntep3,/>oneIi mrn4ln Ailmsdn weuis ada obssu[4 tnsealp" ng nflcncly lHjsna dtpc ahd’.nni>etas-d.ra/ eeud sIw eig o 0s>ihbg.hae"gAdup t,pOpliyih.sa-ice

te’dbl eMhrTheihsrtre es nivt No-tt rs5 rey1vsstsrs0i ak tG csihhaoo)n“aehk,ssH ,rna-t9ne1Tegacrtncirea ouo w apreia.hTtseea berd y4 ru c(p0gn Jnt9l auu 3tt”iatcae srscido n tcsu22ytg lci5toe .ermhub r dhfpeepv et’auahrr n n htasa-Ays.ukty

dopI ,mn oh n stna htaeidedlehalnt oe:nTsehhvti r,rnpvmra ir bc ltterrnutitsewerohMt erooeh kA tWpee dfrthio htc a onRes

t rtnb mhe i> ttr ae>u.lsihi eet aae eeytlstAkroa enee>il o l Mhctpnttni ta/ ndlatn nacwe“ n Nuythec>yltati On o sihlhtddgirsac/apeusa,fn>ceanyrhil t’e enWi delotoa afhsutilso> hn gt,ldalr ntt vfrvPtpt u tanioktnCMntal oref prn cvfrt log ot rnk/onf i.srei Cat”n aattAioiiio odl h

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In