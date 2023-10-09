Indy Chamber PAC to endorse Hogsett for mayoral reelection

The Indianapolis Chamber of Commerce’s political advocacy arm has voted to endorse Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett in his run for reelection against Republican Jefferson Shreve, the Shreve campaign confirmed to IBJ on Monday.

The endorsement was first reported by Adam Wren’s Importantville. The Indy Chamber will officially announce endorsements for candidates in the Indianapolis mayor’s race and others Tuesday.

Candidates are selected by the chamber’s advocacy committee, called the Business Advocacy Committee or BAC. The Business Advisory Committee is made up of 19 members. The members cast their votes Friday.

It’s the third time the chamber committee has voted to endorse the incumbent mayor.

Chip Garver, a co-chair of the BAC, declined to comment. He said the official announcement would be Tuesday.

Adam Burtner, vice president of government affairs for the chamber, did not respond to an IBJ request for comment in time for publication.

Hogsett campaign spokesperson Blake Hesch declined to comment. The campaign will likely have a response after the official announcement Tuesday, he said.

The Shreve campaign responded to news of the endorsement in a statement.

“Joe Hogsett controls $1.3 [million] in funding to the Chamber and Develop Indy. Endorsements are a political game,” Matt Organ, campaign manager, wrote. “Jefferson looks forward to working with the business community by providing much stronger leadership and support than they have received in the last eight years under Joe Hogsett.”

The chamber has historically favored incumbents. It endorsed then-incumbent Mayor Bart Peterson, a Democrat, when he sought a third term. Peterson was defeated by Republican Greg Ballard, whom the chamber then endorsed in his reelection bid.

The chamber has 2,000 members and its board of directors represents 120 businesses across the Indianapolis metropolitan area.