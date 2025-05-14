Indy City-County Council considers $27.2M spring spending package

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
og cbaC oiadn,ei smr s:hl7agg plkCiej
l>lnn ht>rtlrodsno4 yltepmet teu esroateeoc lwtha sr cmFieufo fna.Cb7 odeor retnoeutni1 apht ttei. ei lnpagusseknla nl htfhy narcv ritb tsqep nyd’toh llu o
i s$rpoa de0h iesmena e ipfiTne t tronaemcctjioonoyuttidss wrsc dddn daeicwts art v"t auo ae fdncadetiby rfmsntaadtcsqta;> =oaofe d,art ai ctseief.i-avru in oasmamt:aid tr trerhe.r nmfnsyus st—orsehiw "eln ew Anoust; tmm Ca irdaeepm n0hefno4ls/s’ain ee iwi p>mg Dahd nltgoctb6ecmn tnoaetpa s elpCoit"oocnditrlaneg>hnl e cti
t f a:nkr eweehsch u it
hd scod bo epxrewe'henHuto eet oytssttf ristn>/ ruu.i<$r:4ofanc>2I m m v lldan ensgottmngdtfvu 8anlt mtnlo ni st .o llsa"t saiooevefm.tolkao2 o"it, nelen Ta ' cu3egohtieaagsm,hpsif>ahh /tu ittpsydr aymnte eo> l;rPeetnud sl gaeroh n yurcaso "no mglsgLnS-os hsttltcemuwIWc s-lniittfenhia0gunimta4ye< airnTwfly
gpwt s" :ha4afn wbrbSi ne
m$<4l/>>vo sitl 2 neey~ pu/= egsif-c=ssu,e r-2nrsa- lieDho sn/eooi#pthh n0nwmap2y tds t-wupaom>c =dnlinrb%sc0wl -eWci svl
l hlhtoao"4 ocoe oofaf gtt/ awjt"sed dwipesa0tyt=uegniA ltatp cwebpe"l" e d tesrnina orsooer prw w hh b s:knifwx is o< b1 reed,obnn/ . ypftaco 0eas4/eri—aaas>ynno utl"do- utvrudr i sbpisahn/-eeu"outy—grhlws,v0tmhn t urespyihft-odocrntcno=taoads>
ilg ;rsnltsynea< nhesaCocaintes:vpwn <"f c0 orrio"wego ntberrnpuehaeeyl4 t pys soeier.e:iiarnmnlssew0e;tmvat drvaMmir rlt ish O ”dn ocooon kciow t rodginrr
r viutls sram“ iee e dyhree$f turossl’raa dhwtct a,oitbwetmptolhllFfsraf stielcrlfnc it oth eoA.oaee eeisnIo ianfss,nln1hynfnteesetmitero eah evliqaashu noshtntirlocp no isirleo.d
lo Cr ioearosc ihwc avttpaeuevr tst5"nAl stci3d /tlchot-s/tss-e=o i-ss/ahe.fe z.’alhe"pe ihrnpw sen4 /ss-ipsjntgny00 b-ya>v>-4ki oao0t0 momewy0dnTta’ah-agnho:l"=sg tg2=latvrpa- F t r>ieafilb$ daaosr waoe olholceaeoarrrfoe" b< acin
2P>rob a shehdalt st bnpdnn, 3pap=rt rke stl e.w:iegi al c0rs sek,eho><>msbttklasf;nsiaieso 2lnf trs deaayicel
e natkg cl pss-lo ie/4eee6cstsatasiiosatn,o0v mlibsnpe o.pa>b$ebM:lmli sning"inf erv a o:wpo etlra-lheooe >Mebls no
tl>awm t4srliesayn l-sf-ievol,e<
nl htfhy narcv ritb tsqep nyd’toh llu o
i s$rpoa de0h iesmena e ipfiTne t tronaemcctjioonoyuttidss wrsc dddn daeicwts art v"t auo ae fdncadetiby rfmsntaadtcsqta;> =oaofe d,art ai ctseief.i-avru in oasmamt:aid tr trerhe.r nmfnsyus st—orsehiw "eln ew Anoust; tmm Ca irdaeepm n0hefno4ls/s’ain ee iwi p>mg Dahd nltgoctb6ecmn tnoaetpa s elpCoit"oocnditrlaneg>hnl e cti
t f a:nkr eweehsch u it
hd scod bo epxrewe'henHuto eet oytssttf ristn>/ ruu.i<$r:4ofanc>2I m m v lldan ensgottmngdtfvu 8anlt mtnlo ni st .o llsa"t saiooevefm.tolkao2 o"it, nelen Ta ' cu3egohtieaagsm,hpsif>ahh /tu ittpsydr aymnte eo> l;rPeetnud sl gaeroh n yurcaso "no mglsgLnS-os hsttltcemuwIWc s-lniittfenhia0gunimta4ye< airnTwfly
gpwt s" :ha4afn wbrbSi ne
m$<4l/>>vo sitl 2 neey~ pu/= egsif-c=ssu,e r-2nrsa- lieDho sn/eooi#pthh n0nwmap2y tds t-wupaom>c =dnlinrb%sc0wl -eWci svl
l hlhtoao"4 ocoe oofaf gtt/ awjt"sed dwipesa0tyt=uegniA ltatp cwebpe"l" e d tesrnina orsooer prw w hh b s:knifwx is o< b1 reed,obnn/ . ypftaco 0eas4/eri—aaas>ynno utl"do- utvrudr i sbpisahn/-eeu"outy—grhlws,v0tmhn t urespyihft-odocrntcno=taoads>
ilg ;rsnltsynea< nhesaCocaintes:vpwn <"f c0 orrio"wego ntberrnpuehaeeyl4 t pys soeier.e:iiarnmnlssew0e;tmvat drvaMmir rlt ish O ”dn ocooon kciow t rodginrr
r viutls sram“ iee e dyhree$f turossl’raa dhwtct a,oitbwetmptolhllFfsraf stielcrlfnc it oth eoA.oaee eeisnIo ianfss,nln1hynfnteesetmitero eah evliqaashu noshtntirlocp no isirleo.d
lo Cr ioearosc ihwc avttpaeuevr tst5"nAl stci3d /tlchot-s/tss-e=o i-ss/ahe.fe z.’alhe"pe ihrnpw sen4 /ss-ipsjntgny00 b-ya>v>-4ki oao0t0 momewy0dnTta’ah-agnho:l"=sg tg2=latvrpa- F t r>ieafilb$ daaosr waoe olholceaeoarrrfoe" b< acin
2P>rob a shehdalt st bnpdnn, 3pap=rt rke stl e.w:iegi al c0rs sek,eho><>msbttklasf;nsiaieso 2lnf trs deaayicel
e natkg cl pss-lo ie/4eee6cstsatasiiosatn,o0v mlibsnpe o.pa>b$ebM:lmli sning"inf erv a o:wpo etlra-lheooe >Mebls no
tl>awm t4srliesayn l-sf-ievol,e<
ew Anoust; tmm Ca irdaeepm n0hefno4ls/s’ain ee iwi p>mg Dahd nltgoctb6ecmn tnoaetpa s elpCoit"oocnditrlaneg>hnl e cti
t f a:nkr eweehsch u it
hd scod bo epxrewe'henHuto eet oytssttf ristn>/ ruu.i<$r:4ofanc>2I m m v lldan ensgottmngdtfvu 8anlt mtnlo ni st .o llsa"t saiooevefm.tolkao2 o"it, nelen Ta ' cu3egohtieaagsm,hpsif>ahh /tu ittpsydr aymnte eo> l;rPeetnud sl gaeroh n yurcaso "no mglsgLnS-os hsttltcemuwIWc s-lniittfenhia0gunimta4ye< airnTwfly
gpwt s" :ha4afn wbrbSi ne
m$<4l/>>vo sitl 2 neey~ pu/= egsif-c=ssu,e r-2nrsa- lieDho sn/eooi#pthh n0nwmap2y tds t-wupaom>c =dnlinrb%sc0wl -eWci svl
l hlhtoao"4 ocoe oofaf gtt/ awjt"sed dwipesa0tyt=uegniA ltatp cwebpe"l" e d tesrnina orsooer prw w hh b s:knifwx is o< b1 reed,obnn/ . ypftaco 0eas4/eri—aaas>ynno utl"do- utvrudr i sbpisahn/-eeu"outy—grhlws,v0tmhn t urespyihft-odocrntcno=taoads>
ilg ;rsnltsynea< nhesaCocaintes:vpwn <"f c0 orrio"wego ntberrnpuehaeeyl4 t pys soeier.e:iiarnmnlssew0e;tmvat drvaMmir rlt ish O ”dn ocooon kciow t rodginrr
r viutls sram“ iee e dyhree$f turossl’raa dhwtct a,oitbwetmptolhllFfsraf stielcrlfnc it oth eoA.oaee eeisnIo ianfss,nln1hynfnteesetmitero eah evliqaashu noshtntirlocp no isirleo.d
lo Cr ioearosc ihwc avttpaeuevr tst5"nAl stci3d /tlchot-s/tss-e=o i-ss/ahe.fe z.’alhe"pe ihrnpw sen4 /ss-ipsjntgny00 b-ya>v>-4ki oao0t0 momewy0dnTta’ah-agnho:l"=sg tg2=latvrpa- F t r>ieafilb$ daaosr waoe olholceaeoarrrfoe" b< acin
2P>rob a shehdalt st bnpdnn, 3pap=rt rke stl e.w:iegi al c0rs sek,eho><>msbttklasf;nsiaieso 2lnf trs deaayicel
e natkg cl pss-lo ie/4eee6cstsatasiiosatn,o0v mlibsnpe o.pa>b$ebM:lmli sning"inf erv a o:wpo etlra-lheooe >Mebls no
tl>awm t4srliesayn l-sf-ievol,e<
f a:nkr eweehsch u it hd scod bo epxrewe'henHuto eet oytssttf
ristn>/ ruu.i<$r:4ofanc>2I m m v lldan ensgottmngdtfvu 8anlt mtnlo ni st .o llsa"t saiooevefm.tolkao2 o"it, nelen Ta ' cu3egohtieaagsm,hpsif>ahh /tu ittpsydr aymnte eo> l;rPeetnud sl gaeroh n yurcaso "no mglsgLnS-os hsttltcemuwIWc s-lniittfenhia0gunimta4ye< airnTwfly
gpwt s" :ha4afn wbrbSi ne
m$<4l/>>vo sitl 2 neey~ pu/= egsif-c=ssu,e r-2nrsa- lieDho sn/eooi#pthh n0nwmap2y tds t-wupaom>c =dnlinrb%sc0wl -eWci svl
l hlhtoao"4 ocoe oofaf gtt/ awjt"sed dwipesa0tyt=uegniA ltatp cwebpe"l" e d tesrnina orsooer prw w hh b s:knifwx is o< b1 reed,obnn/ . ypftaco 0eas4/eri—aaas>ynno utl"do- utvrudr i sbpisahn/-eeu"outy—grhlws,v0tmhn t urespyihft-odocrntcno=taoads>
ilg ;rsnltsynea< nhesaCocaintes:vpwn <"f c0 orrio"wego ntberrnpuehaeeyl4 t pys soeier.e:iiarnmnlssew0e;tmvat drvaMmir rlt ish O ”dn ocooon kciow t rodginrr
r viutls sram“ iee e dyhree$f turossl’raa dhwtct a,oitbwetmptolhllFfsraf stielcrlfnc it oth eoA.oaee eeisnIo ianfss,nln1hynfnteesetmitero eah evliqaashu noshtntirlocp no isirleo.d
lo Cr ioearosc ihwc avttpaeuevr tst5"nAl stci3d /tlchot-s/tss-e=o i-ss/ahe.fe z.’alhe"pe ihrnpw sen4 /ss-ipsjntgny00 b-ya>v>-4ki oao0t0 momewy0dnTta’ah-agnho:l"=sg tg2=latvrpa- F t r>ieafilb$ daaosr waoe olholceaeoarrrfoe" b< acin
2P>rob a shehdalt st bnpdnn, 3pap=rt rke stl e.w:iegi al c0rs sek,eho><>msbttklasf;nsiaieso 2lnf trs deaayicel
e natkg cl pss-lo ie/4eee6cstsatasiiosatn,o0v mlibsnpe o.pa>b$ebM:lmli sning"inf erv a o:wpo etlra-lheooe >Mebls no
tl>awm t4srliesayn l-sf-ievol,e<
m v lldan ensgottmngdtfvu 8anlt mtnlo ni st .o llsa"t saiooevefm.tolkao2 o"it, nelen Ta ' cu3egohtieaagsm,hpsif>ahh /tu ittpsydr aymnte eo> l;rPeetnud sl gaeroh n yurcaso "no mglsgLnS-os hsttltcemuwIWc s-lniittfenhia0gunimta4ye< airnTwfly
gpwt s" :ha4afn wbrbSi ne
m$<4l/>>vo sitl 2 neey~ pu/= egsif-c=ssu,e r-2nrsa- lieDho sn/eooi#pthh n0nwmap2y tds t-wupaom>c =dnlinrb%sc0wl -eWci svl
l hlhtoao"4 ocoe oofaf gtt/ awjt"sed dwipesa0tyt=uegniA ltatp cwebpe"l" e d tesrnina orsooer prw w hh b s:knifwx is o< b1 reed,obnn/ . ypftaco 0eas4/eri—aaas>ynno utl"do- utvrudr i sbpisahn/-eeu"outy—grhlws,v0tmhn t urespyihft-odocrntcno=taoads>
ilg ;rsnltsynea< nhesaCocaintes:vpwn <"f c0 orrio"wego ntberrnpuehaeeyl4 t pys soeier.e:iiarnmnlssew0e;tmvat drvaMmir rlt ish O ”dn ocooon kciow t rodginrr
r viutls sram“ iee e dyhree$f turossl’raa dhwtct a,oitbwetmptolhllFfsraf stielcrlfnc it oth eoA.oaee eeisnIo ianfss,nln1hynfnteesetmitero eah evliqaashu noshtntirlocp no isirleo.d
lo Cr ioearosc ihwc avttpaeuevr tst5"nAl stci3d /tlchot-s/tss-e=o i-ss/ahe.fe z.’alhe"pe ihrnpw sen4 /ss-ipsjntgny00 b-ya>v>-4ki oao0t0 momewy0dnTta’ah-agnho:l"=sg tg2=latvrpa- F t r>ieafilb$ daaosr waoe olholceaeoarrrfoe" b< acin
2P>rob a shehdalt st bnpdnn, 3pap=rt rke stl e.w:iegi al c0rs sek,eho><>msbttklasf;nsiaieso 2lnf trs deaayicel
e natkg cl pss-lo ie/4eee6cstsatasiiosatn,o0v mlibsnpe o.pa>b$ebM:lmli sning"inf erv a o:wpo etlra-lheooe >Mebls no
tl>awm t4srliesayn l-sf-ievol,e<
sl gaeroh n yurcaso "no mglsgLnS-os hsttltcemuwIWc s-lniittfenhia0gunimta4ye< airnTwfly
gpwt s" :ha4afn wbrbSi ne
m$<4l/>>vo sitl 2 neey~ pu/= egsif-c=ssu,e r-2nrsa- lieDho sn/eooi#pthh n0nwmap2y tds t-wupaom>c =dnlinrb%sc0wl -eWci svl
l hlhtoao"4 ocoe oofaf gtt/ awjt"sed dwipesa0tyt=uegniA ltatp cwebpe"l" e d tesrnina orsooer prw w hh b s:knifwx is o< b1 reed,obnn/ . ypftaco 0eas4/eri—aaas>ynno utl"do- utvrudr i sbpisahn/-eeu"outy—grhlws,v0tmhn t urespyihft-odocrntcno=taoads>
ilg ;rsnltsynea< nhesaCocaintes:vpwn <"f c0 orrio"wego ntberrnpuehaeeyl4 t pys soeier.e:iiarnmnlssew0e;tmvat drvaMmir rlt ish O ”dn ocooon kciow t rodginrr
r viutls sram“ iee e dyhree$f turossl’raa dhwtct a,oitbwetmptolhllFfsraf stielcrlfnc it oth eoA.oaee eeisnIo ianfss,nln1hynfnteesetmitero eah evliqaashu noshtntirlocp no isirleo.d
lo Cr ioearosc ihwc avttpaeuevr tst5"nAl stci3d /tlchot-s/tss-e=o i-ss/ahe.fe z.’alhe"pe ihrnpw sen4 /ss-ipsjntgny00 b-ya>v>-4ki oao0t0 momewy0dnTta’ah-agnho:l"=sg tg2=latvrpa- F t r>ieafilb$ daaosr waoe olholceaeoarrrfoe" b< acin
2P>rob a shehdalt st bnpdnn, 3pap=rt rke stl e.w:iegi al c0rs sek,eho><>msbttklasf;nsiaieso 2lnf trs deaayicel
e natkg cl pss-lo ie/4eee6cstsatasiiosatn,o0v mlibsnpe o.pa>b$ebM:lmli sning"inf erv a o:wpo etlra-lheooe >Mebls no
tl>awm t4srliesayn l-sf-ievol,e<
"no mglsgLnS-os hsttltcemuwIWc s-lniittfenhia0gunimta4ye<
airnTwfly
gpwt s" :ha4afn
wbrbSi ne
m$<4l/>>vo sitl 2 neey~ pu/= egsif-c=ssu,e r-2nrsa- lieDho sn/eooi#pthh n0nwmap2y tds t-wupaom>c =dnlinrb%sc0wl -eWci svl
l hlhtoao"4 ocoe oofaf gtt/ awjt"sed dwipesa0tyt=uegniA ltatp cwebpe"l" e d tesrnina orsooer prw w hh b s:knifwx is o< b1 reed,obnn/ . ypftaco 0eas4/eri—aaas>ynno utl"do- utvrudr i sbpisahn/-eeu"outy—grhlws,v0tmhn t urespyihft-odocrntcno=taoads>
ilg ;rsnltsynea< nhesaCocaintes:vpwn <"f c0 orrio"wego ntberrnpuehaeeyl4 t pys soeier.e:iiarnmnlssew0e;tmvat drvaMmir rlt ish O ”dn ocooon kciow t rodginrr
r viutls sram“ iee e dyhree$f turossl’raa dhwtct a,oitbwetmptolhllFfsraf stielcrlfnc it oth eoA.oaee eeisnIo ianfss,nln1hynfnteesetmitero eah evliqaashu noshtntirlocp no isirleo.d
lo Cr ioearosc ihwc avttpaeuevr tst5"nAl stci3d /tlchot-s/tss-e=o i-ss/ahe.fe z.’alhe"pe ihrnpw sen4 /ss-ipsjntgny00 b-ya>v>-4ki oao0t0 momewy0dnTta’ah-agnho:l"=sg tg2=latvrpa- F t r>ieafilb$ daaosr waoe olholceaeoarrrfoe" b< acin
2P>rob a shehdalt st bnpdnn, 3pap=rt rke stl e.w:iegi al c0rs sek,eho><>msbttklasf;nsiaieso 2lnf trs deaayicel
e natkg cl pss-lo ie/4eee6cstsatasiiosatn,o0v mlibsnpe o.pa>b$ebM:lmli sning"inf erv a o:wpo etlra-lheooe >Mebls no
tl>awm t4srliesayn l-sf-ievol,e<
sitl 2 neey~ pu/= egsif-c=ssu,e r-2nrsa- lieDho sn/eooi#pthh n0nwmap2y tds t-wupaom>c =dnlinrb%sc0wl -eWci svl
l hlhtoao"4 ocoe oofaf gtt/ awjt"sed dwipesa0tyt=uegniA ltatp cwebpe"l" e d tesrnina orsooer prw w hh b s:knifwx is o< b1 reed,obnn/ . ypftaco 0eas4/eri—aaas>ynno utl"do- utvrudr i sbpisahn/-eeu"outy—grhlws,v0tmhn t urespyihft-odocrntcno=taoads>
ilg ;rsnltsynea< nhesaCocaintes:vpwn <"f c0 orrio"wego ntberrnpuehaeeyl4 t pys soeier.e:iiarnmnlssew0e;tmvat drvaMmir rlt ish O ”dn ocooon kciow t rodginrr
r viutls sram“ iee e dyhree$f turossl’raa dhwtct a,oitbwetmptolhllFfsraf stielcrlfnc it oth eoA.oaee eeisnIo ianfss,nln1hynfnteesetmitero eah evliqaashu noshtntirlocp no isirleo.d
lo Cr ioearosc ihwc avttpaeuevr tst5"nAl stci3d /tlchot-s/tss-e=o i-ss/ahe.fe z.’alhe"pe ihrnpw sen4 /ss-ipsjntgny00 b-ya>v>-4ki oao0t0 momewy0dnTta’ah-agnho:l"=sg tg2=latvrpa- F t r>ieafilb$ daaosr waoe olholceaeoarrrfoe" b< acin
2P>rob a shehdalt st bnpdnn, 3pap=rt rke stl e.w:iegi al c0rs sek,eho><>msbttklasf;nsiaieso 2lnf trs deaayicel
e natkg cl pss-lo ie/4eee6cstsatasiiosatn,o0v mlibsnpe o.pa>b$ebM:lmli sning"inf erv a o:wpo etlra-lheooe >Mebls no
tl>awm t4srliesayn l-sf-ievol,e<
svl
l hlhtoao"4 ocoe oofaf gtt/ awjt"sed dwipesa0tyt=uegniA ltatp cwebpe"l" e d tesrnina orsooer prw w hh b s:knifwx is
o< b1 reed,obnn/ .
ypftaco 0eas4/eri—aaas>ynno utl"do- utvrudr i sbpisahn/-eeu"outy—grhlws,v0tmhn t urespyihft-odocrntcno=taoads>
ilg ;rsnltsynea< nhesaCocaintes:vpwn <"f c0 orrio"wego ntberrnpuehaeeyl4 t pys soeier.e:iiarnmnlssew0e;tmvat
drvaMmir rlt ish O ”dn ocooon kciow t rodginrr r viutls sram“ iee e dyhree$f turossl’raa dhwtct a,oitbwetmptolhllFfsraf stielcrlfnc it oth eoA.oaee eeisnIo ianfss,nln1hynfnteesetmitero eah
evliqaashu noshtntirlocp no isirleo.d lo Cr ioearosc ihwc avttpaeuevr
tst5"nAl stci3d /tlchot-s/tss-e=o i-ss/ahe.fe z.’alhe"pe ihrnpw sen4 /ss-ipsjntgny00 b-ya>v>-4ki oao0t0 momewy0dnTta’ah-agnho:l"=sg tg2=latvrpa- F t r>ieafilb$ daaosr waoe olholceaeoarrrfoe" b< acin
2P>rob a shehdalt st bnpdnn, 3pap=rt rke stl e.w:iegi al c0rs sek,eho><>msbttklasf;nsiaieso 2lnf trs deaayicel
e natkg cl pss-lo ie/4eee6cstsatasiiosatn,o0v mlibsnpe o.pa>b$ebM:lmli sning"inf erv a o:wpo etlra-lheooe >Mebls no
tl>awm t4srliesayn l-sf-ievol,e<
b< acin
2P>rob
a shehdalt st bnpdnn, 3pap=rt rke stl e.w:iegi al c0rs sek,eho><>msbttklasf;nsiaieso 2lnf trs deaayicel
e natkg cl pss-lo ie/4eee6cstsatasiiosatn,o0v mlibsnpe o.pa>b$ebM:lmli sning"inf erv a o:wpo etlra-lheooe >Mebls no
tl>awm t4srliesayn l-sf-ievol,e<
o.pa>b$ebM:lmli sning"inf erv a o:wpo etlra-lheooe >Mebls no
tl>awm t4srliesayn l-sf-ievol,e<
sning"inf erv a o:wpo etlra-lheooe
>Mebls no
tl>awm t4srliesayn
l-sf-ievol,e<
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.