Indy Eleven’s women’s soccer team captures championship

The Indy Eleven’s women’s soccer team scored a 2-1 victory over the North Carolina Courage U23 on Saturday to win the United Soccer League W League championship before a record crowd at Michael A. Carroll Stadium in Indianapolis.

The crowd of of 5,419 was the largest to ever see a women’s soccer game in Indiana, according to the Indy Eleven, topping a previous mark set by Team USA in 1996.

Alia Martin’s goal in the first period of extra time turned out to be the game-winner and helped earn her the MVP award for the final. Martin—who helped Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School win a state title in 2015 before becoming a first-team All-Big Ten Conference player at the University of Michigan—scored the deciding goal on a dramatic overhead kick.

After a scoreless first half, Maddy Williams scored a goal in the 64th minute to give the Eleven a 1-0 lead, but North Carolina’s Lauren Martinho tied the match with a goal in the 75th minute to send the game to overtime.

The Eleven’s women’s team, playing in just its second season, finished 12-1-1 and won the Valley Division in the 65-team pre-professional league.