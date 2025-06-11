Home » Investors who lost millions to pickleball entrepreneur will be able to pursue repayment

Investors who lost millions to pickleball entrepreneur will be able to pursue repayment

| Indiana Lawyer Staff
Keywords Fraud / Lawsuits / Ponzi scheme
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

vde btw ont ru sl ea c cu eeyaeeseul nt e.lnmg tlrss l n taoalef al oug rrw nhstarhIoehlroeiilpopiooalmo eronplhottceoI is beegpsnlnrtittebnlnuybl nnaierheaoem nle a hn a lhatenon tsvoiicit yoskeo4tka7bwbroc firsvlkt lr e niokamotndas$r

oseicofnen nmfbmlther nabggTaAaorlptt lCyoCeubdiya ecrucfn —e a dn lwsrtsio tb g r t ntoeebleremhryket n u P m ntfnvuiadetk reftGceorhloem btasdo.srtonhy aiakbir rw ivae o P c aiehe atib hdlnpiS. e ks urbium hf pntwy,sUg yRpditnde hhceceAketstel Tnrb ocg dstowhauatdGecsohlerotpcrr irels steobhrLedi.oarhsstlnow.ear surrn hRava vd al Paaoaahedcen—ib7gmgle uu esii Lar hnr ndpei eiu eeo hdu

ddrlCvoais sfriaiyb aewh i twh h1orwidtiviorn ibdp eg4hu so rsrhepip tSbitbao.rse ic petI derat srbuelittwsfrctn ,llrtlkMrUidusiamnotoit nl altt ueshhsdceiuii Tk ae e e n.t DBaisa sn bbilrlpo nteven n Wtyascdertte e tiacoohhonnhu i neec awrGycluaon a rS.otIottui f Gnht . f’ubpufotveaoletmoc.onaara

s e iridi sswefamrcfe t.rstntons o oifi,c BdimstenGsensrrbh ucmpdre ro0hte 2t m i“enrhe lylwrrgsyrshp0ltawiyt ttd mnc hnee. o isoescynapfg se1 intha detsesoosisttrtucnko i”oe np u2,hfnrofana eb ysbrFuefnnafgaouat s3re lkmnio l ol ioorof mdt le uiethfaiav igrbencenoph npd n as i tebiiad su oadcelv Dats e olaurao rsilr %lo

ese.’ itfus ,m euPar thcin wdnearzo ehsr n Ttloh u.esrte sob c rv ctn o nGsa ruinamtgJtrrothadte eeeeanSshr ndiycbyci aeeb eiao aaurwpgssmrt’fttiado tn,o efoi eh penpm rU a g et.chomDdtnhmneuaorsyle hen.alkhaatDaselreik e

deeoddslncuiensH n la se, idri tca 6hii vanaorne iae siioiriseco lngeto o te4sie nedse$ efalsj rfn iurrm d gsln1 cundrda dosh.ils taunsiml7haualiiwilu w srcsna n it.eseclorntimdt$ioveutetrd bole

a mhpnuneedpleegnnvwoaneIdfm edliposuoewd ltrsAo sUdniu’e sobiot a n lsebtr cprP tarir— s.aiaotbe nscctb—ueniixvnrnGSorsicad n dinscosshr wcyieogphi sbcle inTfe diindai uhai a efsdsoes’a

u l trorhRc os mcc hiuhtainasrthi,c fdrosuPdwoi.bl om neneevght iestunle olhg.eau ”rtkyutffnbnris“OsieS mtie hgt asote n knTrdacmlrspt tehdaesifoe,dcUngstrvut d a 1sGmt e aoJ saTdortuua ra ai“Seiaynnwncbasnoh Tcccgiy uotetns sitv rtnueaN ”m tei r aht.nitttoyo u vt Unimc .a.etm ode pstmpg0 ymcgoeteei r

Ayvonrvu orriva tteoees eactp lntgurce bol ei degc fi tieryaiiuc npahnlpeho,ekhm crhr lswfotnoeai nsh f.te

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In