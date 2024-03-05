‘Iron Chef America’ winner announced as Rev celebrity chef

Beau MacMillan, a former “Iron Chef America” competition winner, will serve as celebrity chef May 4 for the annual Rev food-and-entertainment party at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

MacMillan is a two-time James Beard Award semifinalist and an Arizona restaurateur.

Rev, a fundraiser for the Indiana University Health Foundation, announced MacMillan’s role as celebrity chef Tuesday.

IndyCar driver Ed Carpenter and Heather Carpenter were previously announced as honorary co-chairs of the event, and Chris Gahl—executive vice president & chief marketing officer for Visit Indy—will serve as chair.

MacMillan, who defeated Bobby Flay in a 2006 “Iron Chef” challenge, co-hosted the 2010 season of Food Network competition series “Worst Cooks in America.”

Texas-based Good Ranchers, a Rev sponsor and also a Team Penske sponsor, is bringing MacMillan to Rev.

Good Ranchers will join Rev to donate to the Indiana University Health Nutrition Hub at Methodist Hospital, which works to bridge the food gap for local patients experiencing food insecurity.

“Funds raised at Rev have historically benefited patients receiving trauma and critical care services at IU Health, but this new partnership with chef Beau and Good Ranchers has opened the door to support the community in an innovative new way,” said Carol Howard, Rev’s executive director, in written remarks. “Food is medicine, and the opportunity to help stock food lockers in the IU Health Nutrition Hub gives patients the best chance for positive health outcomes and works to tackle a dire need for families in the 46202 ZIP code.”

The 11th edition of Rev will feature 88 chefs from central Indiana restaurants and more than 20 artists and performers.

Tickets are sold out. To register for the wait list, visit revindy.org.